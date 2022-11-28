X

    'Unstoppable' Josh Jacobs Sends NFL Twitter into Frenzy as Raiders Beat Seahawks

    Erin WalshNovember 28, 2022

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 27: Josh Jacobs #28 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates a touchdown during the first half in the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)
    Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

    Have a day, Josh Jacobs.

    The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Seattle Seahawks 40-34 in overtime on Sunday at Lumen Field thanks to an 86-yard touchdown run by Josh Jacobs with 4:20 left in OT. The Raiders improved to 4-7 with the win, while the Seahawks dropped to 6-5.

    NFL @NFL

    86-yard run from Josh Jacobs to win the game! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LVvsSEA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LVvsSEA</a> <a href="https://t.co/F4aSUw09MM">pic.twitter.com/F4aSUw09MM</a>

    Jacobs rushed for 229 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries in the win, in addition to catching six passes for 74 yards. While he led on the ground, his 74 receiving yards were also tied with Davante Adams for the most on the team.

    Following Sunday's win, NFL Twitter was sent into a frenzy, praising Jacobs as the best running back in the league:

    Mike Clay @MikeClayNFL

    Josh Jacobs is the man.<br><br>39 touches<br>303 yards<br>2 TDs

    Josh Dubow @JoshDubowAP

    Most yards rushing in a game in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a> history:<br>Josh Jacobs 229 today vs Sea<br>Napoleon Kaufman 227 vs Den 1997<br>Bo Jackson 221 vs Seahawks 1987

    Peak Work Archie @JoshHarris25

    Best RB in the league right now plays in Las Vegas. Josh Jacobs. And it’s a contract year. Love that for him.

    Eddie Paskal @EddiePaskal

    I know we're only halfway home, but let's all just take a second and give Josh Jacobs a round of applause for hitting 1,000 yards in a season where many folks didn't even think he was going to lead the team in carries.

    Marcus Mosher @Marcus_Mosher

    Josh Jacobs should be an All-Pro this year. He's been AMAZING.

    Gump Cathcart @bubbagumpino

    Josh Jacobs is CRUSHIN the Seahawks

    Pat Welter WRAL @PatrickWelter

    A running back in the zone is a poetry in motion. Josh Jacobs putting on a show.

    Raekwon McMillan @Kwon_daTRUTH

    <a href="https://twitter.com/iAM_JoshJacobs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@iAM_JoshJacobs</a> 🚀 Killa

    Holla @terryhollimon

    Josh Jacobs walking through Seattle… <a href="https://t.co/xQzwIN5Rwh">pic.twitter.com/xQzwIN5Rwh</a>

    Natee⚡️ @based_nvte

    Josh Jacobs is the best running back in the league IDC

    Michael David Smith @MichaelDavSmith

    Josh Jacobs has a career-high 214 yards from scrimmage today.

    While the Raiders have struggled this season, Jacobs has been a consistent bright spot for the team. He entered Sunday's game having rushed for 930 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games, in addition to catching 34 passes for 251 yards.

    Jacobs' performance against the Seahawks put him over 1,000 rushing yards for the third time in his career. He also rushed for 1,000-plus yards in 2019 and 2020 before rushing for 872 yards in 2021.

    The 24-year-old is in the final year of his rookie contract and will become an unrestricted free agent in 2023. If the Raiders don't give him an extension, he'll have no issue finding work elsewhere.

