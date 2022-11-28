'Unstoppable' Josh Jacobs Sends NFL Twitter into Frenzy as Raiders Beat Seahawks

Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

Have a day, Josh Jacobs.

The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Seattle Seahawks 40-34 in overtime on Sunday at Lumen Field thanks to an 86-yard touchdown run by Josh Jacobs with 4:20 left in OT. The Raiders improved to 4-7 with the win, while the Seahawks dropped to 6-5.

Jacobs rushed for 229 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries in the win, in addition to catching six passes for 74 yards. While he led on the ground, his 74 receiving yards were also tied with Davante Adams for the most on the team.

Following Sunday's win, NFL Twitter was sent into a frenzy, praising Jacobs as the best running back in the league:

While the Raiders have struggled this season, Jacobs has been a consistent bright spot for the team. He entered Sunday's game having rushed for 930 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games, in addition to catching 34 passes for 251 yards.

Jacobs' performance against the Seahawks put him over 1,000 rushing yards for the third time in his career. He also rushed for 1,000-plus yards in 2019 and 2020 before rushing for 872 yards in 2021.

The 24-year-old is in the final year of his rookie contract and will become an unrestricted free agent in 2023. If the Raiders don't give him an extension, he'll have no issue finding work elsewhere.