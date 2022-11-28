49ers' 'Championship Defense' Praised by NFL Twitter During Shutout Win Over Saints

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the New Orleans Saints 13-0 on Sunday at Levi's Stadium to improve to 7-4 on the season, and while quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo put together a respectable game, it was the team's defense that shined.

Garoppolo completed 26 of 37 passes for 222 yards and one touchdown, doing just enough on offense to help San Francisco compete for the win.

The Niners defense, meanwhile, allowed just 260 total yards against the Saints, and New Orleans only converted four of 11 first-down attempts. Further, San Francisco forced two turnovers in the win.

Following the victory, NFL Twitter praised San Francisco's "championship defense."

The 49ers defense has only gotten better each week, though that should be no surprise with superstars like Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw and Charvarius Ward holding down the fort.

San Francisco will need its defense to be even better down the stretch with matchups against the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on top. Additionally, the Niners have two key divisional matchups against the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals coming up.