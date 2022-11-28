X

    49ers' 'Championship Defense' Praised by NFL Twitter During Shutout Win Over Saints

    Erin WalshNovember 28, 2022

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 27: Dre Greenlaw #57 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after recovering a fumble during the fourth quarter in the game against the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    The San Francisco 49ers defeated the New Orleans Saints 13-0 on Sunday at Levi's Stadium to improve to 7-4 on the season, and while quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo put together a respectable game, it was the team's defense that shined.

    Garoppolo completed 26 of 37 passes for 222 yards and one touchdown, doing just enough on offense to help San Francisco compete for the win.

    The Niners defense, meanwhile, allowed just 260 total yards against the Saints, and New Orleans only converted four of 11 first-down attempts. Further, San Francisco forced two turnovers in the win.

    Following the victory, NFL Twitter praised San Francisco's "championship defense."

    Randy Wilkins @pamsson

    The 49ers have a Super Bowl caliber defense.

    Rich Eisen @richeisen

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/49ers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@49ers</a> defense is insanely good.

    Stephania Bell @Stephania_ESPN

    Give the entire <a href="https://twitter.com/49ers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@49ers</a> defense a game ball. My goodness.<br>Got the shutout. Goal line stands. Takeaways. Fourth straight game without a point in the second half. 👏👏👏

    NFL GameDay @NFLGameDay

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/49ers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@49ers</a> defense getting stronger by the week🔒<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NOvsSF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NOvsSF</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FTTB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FTTB</a> <a href="https://t.co/cuEsqH1ase">pic.twitter.com/cuEsqH1ase</a>

    Cody Stark, mischievous scamp @TVcody

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> goaline defense <a href="https://t.co/Qhccj6iaR4">pic.twitter.com/Qhccj6iaR4</a>

    Jeff Cannata @jeffcannata

    Defense, baby!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a>

    David Lombardi @LombardiHimself

    That was a championship-caliber goal-line stand from the 49ers defense. New Orleans enjoyed renewed life and SF stonewalled each time the money was down

    'George' Habib Obi @ObiSun

    This <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> Defense remains legit

    Bonta Hill @BontaHill

    Championship defense. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a>

    Chase Senior @Chase_Senior

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> have the best defense in the NFL

    Vincent Saglimbeni @vinnysaglimbeni

    Holy crap this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> defense is something else.

    The 49ers defense has only gotten better each week, though that should be no surprise with superstars like Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw and Charvarius Ward holding down the fort.

    San Francisco will need its defense to be even better down the stretch with matchups against the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on top. Additionally, the Niners have two key divisional matchups against the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals coming up.

