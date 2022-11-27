NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens Caught on Video Fighting Man Outside of Store

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens reportedly was involved in an altercation that resulted in him punching a person outside of a CVS in Los Angeles.

Owens told TMZ Sports that he was shopping in the store when a San Francisco 49ers fan approached him and they had a friendly conversation, but a second man began harassing and heckling the fan he was speaking with. Witnesses told TMZ Sports that the second man "threatened to beat up the men outside."

The incident eventually spilled outside of the store to the sidewalk. Owens was reportedly trying to de-escalate things when the heckler threw a punch at him. The 48-year-old's punch reportedly sent the man to the pavement. The situation calmed down after that, and Owens left in his car.

Owens played 15 seasons in the NFL and is widely considered to be one of the best wide receivers of all time. He ranks third in NFL history in both receiving yard and receiving touchdowns. He is best known for his runs with the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, but he also had stints with the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. He signed a contract with the Seattle Seahawks in 2012 but never saw the field, as he was released prior to the start of the season.

Owens most recently participated in Fan Controlled Football earlier this year. He was the first player in league history ever to be traded when the Zappers sent him to the Knights of Degen. However, the Knights failed to make the playoffs.