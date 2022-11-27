X

    Todd Bowles Ripped for 'Embarrassing' Game Plan as Tom Brady, Bucs Lose to Browns

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVNovember 27, 2022

    CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts before a game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)
    Nick Cammett/Getty Images

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped to 5-6 after a disappointing 23-17 overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

    A lot of the criticism fell on head coach Todd Bowles for both the clock management as well as coming out flat after a bye week:

    Benjamin Solak @BenjaminSolak

    Difficult to overstate how much Todd Bowles and Buccaneers coaching staff did to hurt their team today. Predictable play calling that neither maximized their talent or attacked the Browns' weaknesses. Completely passive in key situations. Just embarrassing stuff.

    Nick Kostos @TheKostos

    Todd Bowles amazing clock management continues

    The Pewter Plank @ThePewterPlank

    I’m not sure how you completely quantity it, but the Bucs are probably one of the 5 worst-coached teams in the league.

    Geoff Schwartz @geoffschwartz

    Todd Bowles saving his timeouts for next week?

    Jon Ledyard @LedyardNFLDraft

    It’s not tough stuff to figure out. But Bowles is an incompetent game manager and Leftwich is lost, has no understanding of play sequencing or analytics or player personnel usage. Un-winnable formula in today’s NFL <a href="https://t.co/K1YNMvhWcx">https://t.co/K1YNMvhWcx</a>

    Jonathan Peterlin @JPeterlin

    Todd Bowles has been impressively awful coaching this game <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a>

    JC Allen @JCAllenNFL

    Bowles was criticized for his end of game management in New York and it’s in display here today

    The Buccaneers had 32 seconds in regulation to potentially get a go-ahead field goal but didn't call the necessary timeouts to get into range.

    Bill Speros @billsperos

    How did the Bucs end up with 2 timeouts<br><br>Someone needs to be held to accout for that<br><br>Either Brady or Bowles<br><br>One of them must go<br><br>So Bowles must go

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    No idea why Bucs didn't use a timeout after 1st completion of last-ditch drive. Fitting, because they played a pretty sloppy, low-energy game against a team they should've put away.

    Luke Easterling @LukeEasterling

    Stupid, stupid, STUPID time management by the Bucs here. <br><br>Ridiculous.

    Brent Sobleski @brentsobleski

    Win, lose or draw, today's decisions by the Bucs' coaching staff have been mindboggling awful.

    Jeff Nowak @Jeff_Nowak

    Really poor clock management by the Bucs at the end of regulation. Regulation ends with a Hail Mary and two TOs on the board. Browns aren't complaining.

    Michael Hurley @michaelFhurley

    Todd Bowles not calling timeout is inexcusable. You have to have SOME awareness of who your quarterback is.

    It led to overtime and an eventual loss to a team that entered with a 3-7 record.

    The offense also left a lot to be desired despite two Tom Brady touchdown passes. The veteran quarterback especially struggled to connect with Mike Evans, who had just two catches on nine targets.

    JennaLaineESPN @JennaLaineESPN

    That's twice now that Tom Brady can't hook up with Mike Evans on the deep ball along the right sideline today...

    JC Allen @JCAllenNFL

    Brady again looks for Evans on second and long but can’t connect. Martin Emerson has played very well in coverage on Evans all day long

    Evan Closky @ECloskyWTSP

    The most troubling thing from this loss is the lack of chemistry between Mike Evans and Tom Brady. They are completely off and have been for awhile. 12 catches on 26 targets these past three games are wildly unacceptable for those two. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBucs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBucs</a>

    Brady finished with a 97.6 rating, but he was unable to sustain drives on a day the offense punted nine times. In nine possessions after halftime, the Buccaneers scored just once.

    It resulted in a rough loss for a team that was seemingly heading in the right direction with two straight wins entering the day.

    Tampa Bay must figure out how to bounce back in time for the Week 13 battle against the New Orleans Saints.

