Todd Bowles Ripped for 'Embarrassing' Game Plan as Tom Brady, Bucs Lose to Browns

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped to 5-6 after a disappointing 23-17 overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

A lot of the criticism fell on head coach Todd Bowles for both the clock management as well as coming out flat after a bye week:

The Buccaneers had 32 seconds in regulation to potentially get a go-ahead field goal but didn't call the necessary timeouts to get into range.

It led to overtime and an eventual loss to a team that entered with a 3-7 record.

The offense also left a lot to be desired despite two Tom Brady touchdown passes. The veteran quarterback especially struggled to connect with Mike Evans, who had just two catches on nine targets.

Brady finished with a 97.6 rating, but he was unable to sustain drives on a day the offense punted nine times. In nine possessions after halftime, the Buccaneers scored just once.

It resulted in a rough loss for a team that was seemingly heading in the right direction with two straight wins entering the day.

Tampa Bay must figure out how to bounce back in time for the Week 13 battle against the New Orleans Saints.