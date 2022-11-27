Becky Lynch Was 'Terrified' Ahead of Wild Cage Spot at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Becky Lynch didn't waste time making an impact in her return to in-ring action.

The Man got the pinfall victory for her team during Saturday's Survivor Series, hitting a leg drop through a table on Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to finish off the women's WarGames match.

“Lads, I was terrified," Lynch said of the finishing move (19:15 mark). "No, I wasn’t terrified in the moment. I was terrified getting up there in practice today, I climbed up [the cage] as I wanted to see the height of it. And my palms were sweaty, knees weak, arms spaghetti. There was no vomit on my sweater already, but when you have the feeling of the crowd and energy of the crowd, I feel like anything is possible. It’s the people that let you feel like you’re a superhero and make you feel like you're a superhero, so then you become a superhero. And God bless Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky, I’m sure they’re feeling a lot worse than I am."

Lynch was wrestling in her first match since suffering a shoulder injury during her match with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. She returned as a face to be the fifth member of Belair's WarGames team, joining Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Mia Yim.

The six-time champion looked unfazed by her time off, and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H complimented her willingness to pull off the match's biggest spot.

"To go from that level of nerves to 'Screw it, let's go,' to the next morning, I get a phone call that says, 'Becky's thinking about jumping off the top of the cage and leg-dropping through a table, what do you think about that?'" Triple H said (26:18 mark). "I'm like, 'She didn't really take her time getting comfortable with WarGames.' The level of commitment that comes from our talent for things like that. It's tough for people that aren't doing this, that don't have that level of physicality, that don't do this on a daily basis, to understand. My hat's off to Becky for stepping into this in that manner coming off that injury."

