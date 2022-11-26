Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook for Each Position

0 of 3

With many of the Week 12 matchups already in the books due to Thanksgiving, you may not have as many slots on your roster to set heading into Sunday's slate of games.

Nevertheless, there are plenty of big-name fantasy players still to take the field this week. There are also, unfortunately, plenty of injuries affecting Week 12 action, including Joe Mixon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Cooper Kupp, that may have you looking to your bench or even to waivers this week to field a lineup.

If you're still unsure of how your wide receiver, running back and flex slots will play out this week, we'll take a look at the top flex rankings heading into Week 12 and then break down some players who, on paper, should have dominant weeks based on their matchups.

Players in particular who are strong flex plays in Week 12 include Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (given Mixon's absence), Denver Broncos running back Latavius Murray (given that the team cut Melvin Gordon) and Los Angeles Chargers wideout Joshua Palmer.

Proceed with caution with Green Bay Packers wideout Christian Watson and Cleveland Browns receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, who have unfavorable matchups against the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers defenses, respectively.

Fantasy projections and rankings via Fantasy Pros. Scoring is points-per-reception (PPR).