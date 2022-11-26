Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook for Each Position

Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook for Each PositionNovember 26, 2022
With many of the Week 12 matchups already in the books due to Thanksgiving, you may not have as many slots on your roster to set heading into Sunday's slate of games.
Nevertheless, there are plenty of big-name fantasy players still to take the field this week. There are also, unfortunately, plenty of injuries affecting Week 12 action, including Joe Mixon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Cooper Kupp, that may have you looking to your bench or even to waivers this week to field a lineup.
If you're still unsure of how your wide receiver, running back and flex slots will play out this week, we'll take a look at the top flex rankings heading into Week 12 and then break down some players who, on paper, should have dominant weeks based on their matchups.
Players in particular who are strong flex plays in Week 12 include Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (given Mixon's absence), Denver Broncos running back Latavius Murray (given that the team cut Melvin Gordon) and Los Angeles Chargers wideout Joshua Palmer.
Proceed with caution with Green Bay Packers wideout Christian Watson and Cleveland Browns receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, who have unfavorable matchups against the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers defenses, respectively.
Fantasy projections and rankings via Fantasy Pros. Scoring is points-per-reception (PPR).
PPR Flex Rankings
1. Stefon Diggs, WR, Bills (at DET)
2. Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins (vs. HOU)
3. Davante Adams, WR, Raiders (at SEA)
4. Austin Ekeler, RB, Chargers (at ARI)
5. Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs (vs. LAR)
6. Derrick Henry, RB, Titans (vs. CIN)
7. Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings (vs. NE)
8. Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers (vs. NO)
9. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts (vs. PIT)
10. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Cardinals (vs. LAC)
11. Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants (at DAL)
12. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seahawks (vs. LV)
13. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys (vs. NYG)
14. Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders (at SEA)
15. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jaguars (vs. BAL)
16. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions (vs. BUF)
17. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins (vs. HOU)
18. A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles (vs. GB)
19. Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings (vs. NE)
20. Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals (at TEN)
21. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots (at MIN)
22. Tony Pollard, RB, Cowboys (vs. NYG)
23. Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens (at JAC)
24. Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, Dolphins (vs. HOU)
25. Aaron Jones, RB, Packers (at PHI)
26. Nick Chubb, RB, Browns (vs. TB)
27. Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders (vs. ATL)
28. Mike Evans, WR, Bucs (at CLE)
29. DK Metcalf, WR, Seahawks (vs. LV)
30. Amari Cooper, WR, Browns (vs. TB)
31. Christian Kirk, WR, Jaguars (vs. BAL)
32. Chris Olave, WR, Saints (at SF)
33. James Conner, RB, Cardinals (vs. LAC)
34. Chris Godwin, WR, Bucs (at CLE)
35. Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints (at SF)
36. Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers (at ARI)
37. Gabe Davis, WR, Bills (at DET)
38. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks (vs. LV)
39. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Colts (vs. PIT)
40. Rachaad White, RB, Bucs (at CLE)
41. Deebo Samuel, WR, 49ers (vs. NO)
42. Jakobi Meyers, WR, Patriots (at MIN)
43. Najee Harris, RB, Steelers (at IND)
44. Ameon Pierce, RB, Texans (at MIA)
45. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers (vs. NO)
46. Miles Sanders, RB, Eagles (vs. GB)
47. DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles (vs. GB)
48. Joshua Palmer, WR, Chargers (at ARI)
49. David Montgomery, RB, Bears (at NYJ)
50. Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets (vs. CHI)
Best RB Matchup: Jeff Wilson Jr. vs. Houston Texans
Week 12 projected scoring: 14.6 att, 68.9 rush yds, 0.6 rush TD, 14.7 pts
Jeff Wilson Jr. has been experiencing a career resurgence in Miami, with his highest-scoring fantasy week of the year coming in Week 10 (22.3) just prior to the team's bye.
He was also on the field for 61 percent of snaps, leaving no question as to who the premier player in this backfield is.
Needless to say, if you have him on your roster, you're starting him this week. But when it comes to strong matchups, rest easy knowing that he's the play of the week at the running back position.
The Texans have allowed the most fantasy points to running backs through Week 11, with 25.3, per the Football Database. On average, Houston allows rushers to pile up 153.5 yards per game.
Best WR Matchup: Terry McLaurin vs. Atlanta Falcons
Week 12 projected scoring: 5.2 rec, 73.4 yds, 0.5 TDs, 15.5 pts
Terry McLaurin is coming off an average week, scoring 9.6 points against the Houston Texans in Week 11. He was targeted seven times but brought in four receptions for 55 yards.
That might make you nervous to start him in Week 12, but the matchup against the Atlanta Falcons should give you confidence.
The Falcons have allowed the second-most fantasy points to receivers this year, at 25.6 per game per the Football Database. That's 02.5 yards per game and 1.4 touchdowns.
A.J. Terrell and Darren Hall are both allowing a nearly 70 percent catch rate this season, per Fantasy Pros. McLaurin is a WR2, but his favorable matchup this week should see him have a more fruitful outing than in Week 11.