College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 13

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Over his last seven games, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy had completed just one pass that went for more than 35 yards. Even that lone chunk play wasn't from a deep ball, as Blake Corum took a screen pass and turned it into a 41-yard scamper.

As such, it wasn't surprising that Ohio State's defensive approach to The Game was selling out to stop an excellent rushing attack and trusting the secondary to hold its own in single coverage down the field.

Basically, the Buckeyes dared McCarthy to beat them deep.

Which he did.

Multiple times.

On Michigan's opening drive, McCarthy rolled to his left and found Ronnie Bell deep for a 33-yard gain on 3rd-and-8, putting the Wolverines in field-goal range.

After a couple of three-and-outs, McCarthy connected with Cornelius Johnson with pressure in his face for what looked like an eight-yard gain...until the receiver spun away from an arm tackle and hit the afterburners for a 69-yard score.

For all of two minutes, it was Michigan's longest play of the entire season. But on the Wolverines' next offensive snap, McCarthy launched one a good 50 yards down the middle of the field to a wide-open Johnson for a 75-yard touchdown.

On Michigan's first drive of the third quarter, McCarthy again aired one out, this time down the right sideline for 45 yards to Colston Loveland for the first touchdown of the tight end's career.

And after that, things finally opened up for the rushing attack.

Michigan had 11 carries for 20 yards at halftime but averaged slightly better than 10 yards per carry in the second half after Donovan Edwards ran in long touchdowns from 75 and 85 yards out. McCarthy also ran one in for a score early in the fourth quarter.

Michigan's longest gain (and score) of the entire season through the first 11 games was 67 yards, but the Wolverines had four touchdowns of at least 69 yards in this 45-23 statement road victory.

It's not that surprising that they won, but it is stunning how they won, especially with star running back Blake Corum limited by injury to just two early touches.

At this point, Michigan should be in the College Football Playoff no matter what happens in the Big Ten championship. Had Clemson and/or LSU taken care of business on Saturday, maybe there would still be a scenario in which a loss to Purdue knocks the Wolverines out of the Top Four.

The only way Michigan could drop out is if it loses to Purdue, if TCU and USC win their championships and if the selection committee somehow decides that Ohio State should move back ahead of the Wolverines. And if that happens after the performance we just witnessed in Columbus, we riot.