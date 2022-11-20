College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 12

1 of 4

Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Horned Frogs and Wolverines both finished the week 11-0. But both games for these teams came down to the wire.

We'll start with the TCU game, as the Horned Frogs went on the road for a second consecutive week to take on Baylor. TCU was just a slight two-point favorite, and this one was close throughout. In the fourth quarter, Baylor scored off a one-yard touchdown run from Richard Reese to take a 28-20 lead with 9:47 left. The Bears' defense recovered a fumble that gave Baylor's offense a short field to work with.

Following back-to-back punts from both teams, the Horned Frogs running back Emari Demercado scored on a three-yard rushing touchdown. But TCU's two-point conversion attempt failed, so Baylor still led 28-26. TCU's defense forced a Baylor three-and-out, and got the ball back with 1:30 left.

The Horned Frogs drove down to Baylor's 24 with just 17 seconds left. The last play of the game was complete chaos. With the clock still running, TCU's kicker had to rush onto the field to attempt a field goal. Griffin Kell ran out and nailed the 40-yarder to keep TCU undefeated.

Michigan's game against Illinois at home was just as thrilling. Michigan had a 7-3 lead at halftime, but the Wolverines opened the third quarter with a scoring drive capped by a Jake Moody 46-yard field goal. Illinois running back Chase Brown made things interesting, though. Brown scored two unanswered touchdowns in the quarter on back-to-back possessions, and Illinois was able to take a 17-10 lead heading into the fourth.

But the Wolverines got some much-needed clutch kicking from Moody in the fourth quarter. With 3:14 left, Michigan made it a 17-16 game off a Moody 33-yard field goal. On Illinois' ensuing possession, the Wolverines defense forced a three-and-out, and the Fighting Illini had to punt the ball away.

The Wolverines offense did a good job at draining the clock on its last scoring drive, draining just over two minutes of game clock. Michigan got down to Illinois' 17 and Moody nailed the 35-yarder to take a 19-17 lead. Illinois got the ball back with just nine second left, which wasn't enough time to do much of anything.

A win is a win, so I don't expect TCU or Michigan to move much in the playoff rankings, even with their close margins.