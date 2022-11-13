College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 11

0 of 4

AP Photo/Andy Nelson

After many weeks of intense arguing over whether a team that opened the season with a 46-point loss deserves a shot at the College Football Playoff, Oregon went ahead and removed itself from the conversation with a 37-34 home loss to Washington.

It was an awesome back-and-forth game that featured one of the worst decisions you'll ever see (Michael Penix Jr. throwing into double coverage on 1st-and-goal from the 1-yard line early in the fourth quarter), a national-landscape-altering injury (Bo Nix got dinged up late in the fourth), a mind-boggling decision to not call a timeout to get Nix back into the game before a fourth-down attempt, a controversial "fake" injury with six seconds remaining and a flailing Hail Mary attempt as time expired.

But, in the end, Oregon is toast. (At least for playoff purposes. It could still win the Pac-12, which we'll touch on later.)

While that point-a-palooza was going down, North Carolina survived one of its own, improving to 9-1 and clinching a date with Clemson in the ACC championship with a 36-34 road victory over Wake Forest. And for the more defensively-inclined, TCU survived a low-scoring brawl with Texas to remain undefeated and very much in the mix for the playoff.

It was one of those weeks where it felt like wild upsets were going down left and right, but then you look up at the end of the night, and there was only one loss by a Top 10 teams, and it came against a ranked foe.

Outside the Top 10, though, there was a fair amount of carnage, punctuated by UCLA's late-night loss to Arizona.

How does it all affect the rankings?

Bleacher Report's college football experts—David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Morgan Moriarty and Brad Shepard—each submitted a Top 25 ballot.

This is the new consensus.

Bleacher Report's Post-Week 11 Top 25:

1. Georgia (Previous Week: 1)

2. Ohio State (2)

3. Michigan (3)

4. TCU (5)

5. Tennessee (4)

6. LSU (7)

7. USC (8)

8. Alabama (11)

9. Utah (13)

10. North Carolina (14)

11. Clemson (12)

12. Washington (22)

13. Penn State (15)

14. Oregon (6)

15. Ole Miss (10)

16. UCLA (9)

17. Notre Dame (19)

18. UCF (21)

19. Kansas State (24)

20. Florida State (Not Ranked)

21. Coastal Carolina (25)

22. Cincinnati (Not Ranked)

23. Tulane (16)

24. Oklahoma (Not Ranked)

25. Duke (Not Ranked)

Other Receiving Votes: Oregon State, Minnesota