Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Offered 3-Year, $225M Contract by Saudi Club Al Nassr

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly received a three-year, $225 million contract offer from Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr as he attempts to find a new club while representing Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

CBS Sports' James Benge and Ben Jacobs reported Saturday that Al Nassr reached out to Ronaldo over the summer, but the club's interest is now "stronger than ever" while awaiting word on whether the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is willing to leave European competition.

Manchester United announced Tuesday it'd reached a mutual agreement with Ronaldo to terminate his contract immediately, making him a free agent eligible to sign with any club well ahead of the January transfer window.

The decision came after an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored (via James Robson of the Associated Press) where the club legend suggested it was time for the sides to go their separate ways.

"Maybe it's good for Manchester and probably is good for me as well to have a new chapter," he said. "Probably. But I don't know. If I will be back, I will be the same Cristiano. But I hope people will be on my side and let me shine like I did at all the clubs and all years."

He also stated United manager Erik ten Hag doesn't "respect [me] the way I should deserve."

Ronaldo previously sought an exit from Old Trafford over the summer but aimed to land with a club that could allow him to play in the UEFA Champions League, but that didn't come to fruition.

While he'll hope his performance with Portugal in Qatar will lead to interest and offers from top European clubs, that's not a guarantee at this stage of his career.

If not, the 37-year-old superstar will have to decide whether to take the $75 million annually to play outside of the European spotlight.

Portugal opened the marquee international tournament with a 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday, which featured a goal from Ronaldo on a penalty kick to make him the first men's player in history to score at five different World Cups.

It puts the Seleção in a strong position to advance from Group H, which means their run in the event figures to last for at least two more weeks and lessens the pressure for the forward to make a decision soon about his next club.

Next up for Ronaldo and Co. is a clash with Uruguay on Monday.