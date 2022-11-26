49ers' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 12

0 of 3

The San Francisco 49ers have elevated themselves into the upper echelon of NFC playoff contenders over the last few weeks.

San Francisco comes into Week 12 with the lead in the NFC West and the No. 3 overall seed in the conference standings.

Kyle Shanahan's team is expected to win on Sunday versus the New Orleans Saints. A move to 7-4 would set up the 49ers nicely for a three-game stretch against Miami, Tampa Bay and Seattle.

The 49ers can't move up in the NFC standings this week, or in the next two weeks, because they are three wins behind Philadelphia and Minnesota in the win column.

Since reaching the Eagles and Vikings seems unrealistic right now, the 49ers should root for the teams around them to lose to make sure they can at least land the No. 3 seed in the NFC.