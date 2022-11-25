Kyler Murray Looked 'Sharp' at Cardinals Practice Ahead of Injury Return, HC Says

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After missing the last two games with a hamstring injury, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is set to return on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers following a solid week of practice.

Murray went through his normal practice routine on Friday, and Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters he "looked sharp."

Kingsbury added there was talk about holding Murray out until after the team's Week 13 bye, but he said the veteran signal-caller was "anxious to get back and he feels great."

"I mean, he feels 100 percent. If there was anything less than that we would have maybe waited but he feels full go so we're gonna get him out there," Kingsbury added.

Murray suffered the hamstring injury in a Week 8 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He played through the ailment in a Week 9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks before missing a Week 10 win against the Los Angeles Rams and a Week 11 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cardinals enter Sunday's game against the Chargers third in the NFC West with a 4-7 record. They are far from competing for a playoff spot and are on pace to miss the postseason for the sixth time in the last seven years.

That said, it's not impossible for Kingsbury's squad to make the postseason, and Murray's performance will be key in whether the team turns things around to compete for a playoff spot.

In nine games this season, Murray has completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 2,168 yards and 12 touchdowns against six interceptions. He has also rushed for 359 yards and two scores.

In addition to Murray, Kingsbury expects wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to return on Sunday from a foot injury that has sidelined him since a Week 6 loss to the Seahawks.