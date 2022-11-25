Rachaad White's Week 12 Fantasy Outlook If Leonard Fournette Misses Game with Injury

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Coming off his first career 100-yard game two weeks ago, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White looks like a must-start option in fantasy again in Week 12.

Leonard Fournette is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns after being limited in practice this week with a hip injury.

After watching the running game struggle all season, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles made a switch in Week 10 by making White the starter and having Fournette spell him off the bench. The decision paid off as White ran for 105 yards on 22 carries in a 21-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

It was just the second time a Buccaneers running back has passed the century mark this year. Fournette ran for 127 yards in the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

If you can still find White on waivers in your league, this would be a good time to add him. The Arizona State alum is rostered in 74 percent of Yahoo leagues, but he's available in 54 percent of ESPN leagues, per Fantasy Pros.

White's season stat line won't jump off the page. He is only averaging 3.7 yards per carry and has found the end zone once.

The 23-year-old ranks 24th among running backs with 16 to 87 carries in defense-adjusted yards above replacement, sandwiched between Dontrell Hilliard of the Tennessee Titans and Eno Benjamin of the Houston Texans.

While those numbers may not inspire confidence in fantasy managers, White has a favorable matchup in Week 12 that can boost his stock. The Browns rank 24th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (135.1) and are 30th in rushing touchdowns allowed (16).

The Browns have allowed at least 160 rushing yards in five of their last seven games. Devin Singletary and James Cook both had a season-high 86 yards on the ground for the Buffalo Bills against Cleveland in Week 10.

As optimistic as fantasy managers should be about White, he might also struggle to have a good game. The Bucs have the fourth-worst run-block win rate in the NFL, per ESPN.

Tampa's offensive line has been a mess for most of the season. Left guard Luke Goedeke will miss his fourth straight game with a foot injury.

Despite playing a season-high 48 offensive snaps against the Seahawks two weeks ago, White wasn't targeted by Tom Brady in the passing game. He hasn't been targeted more than three times in any of the past four games and only has seven receptions during that span.

If the Bucs can move the ball against a suspect Cleveland defense, though, White could be a top-12 fantasy running back this week with Fournette doubtful to play.