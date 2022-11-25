USA vs. England: 5 Takeaways from USMNT's 2nd World Cup Game

0 of 5

John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The United States men's national team played to a 0-0 draw on Friday against England in their second game at the 2022 World Cup.

In a tactically fascinating, largely uneventful match, U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter changed to a 4-4-2 formation, which gave the Americans more support on the wings and runners on the forward line.

This switch from their regular 4-3-3 allowed the U.S. to have more control of the ball while hindering the opponent's attack.

Because of this, they outshot England 10-8.

This game was a significant improvement in play compared to the one against Wales last Monday.



With all to play for against Iran on Tuesday, the U.S. will have gained confidence heading into the match.

Here are five takeaways from the USMNT's draw vs. England.