2022 Men's World Cup: 6 Takeaways from the USMNT's Draw vs. Wales

Youssef Loulidi/Fantasista/Getty Images

The United States men's national team marked their return to the World Cup with a disappointing draw against Wales in their group-stage opener Monday.

What looked like a dream scenario for the United States after Tim Weah scored early ended up being a nightmare when Walker Zimmerman conceded a penalty in the 80th minute and Gareth Bale grabbed the equalizer.

Though the U.S. played well for large parts of the match, a combination of heavy legs and mental lapses cost them what would've been three points and a significantly better chance of getting out of their group.

With England as their next opponent, the two dropped points may come back to bite them.

Here are six takeaways from the USMNT's draw versus Wales.