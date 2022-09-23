Gregg Berhalter's 'Horrid System' Criticized on Twitter After USMNT Loss to Japan

Gregg Berhalter (Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Head coach Gregg Berhalter was the focus of intense criticism as the United States men's national team suffered a 2-0 loss to Japan on Friday in one of its final warm-up matches ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Daichi Kamada and Kaoru Mitoma scored for the Japanese side, as the USMNT struggled mightily to generate any consistent attacking pressure inside Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The United States' use of Aaron Long and Walker Zimmerman as the center-back tandem in the first half failed to pay dividends, as it couldn't to build out of the back against a high press, and Japan continued to control the pace of play throughout a majority of the second 45 minutes.

Here's a look at some reaction to the performance from social media:

The squad fielded by Berhalter on Friday wasn't the one that'll likely take the pitch when the USMNT opens the World Cup in November, including star Christian Pulisic being a late scratch from the matchday squad with an injury picked up in training.

That said, it was still an uninspired performance that raises further questions about whether the Americans are trending in a positive direction with just two months until Qatar.

It also brings the continued international absence of central defender John Brooks, who recently made his debut for Portuguese club Benfica, back into the spotlight as the U.S. works unsuccessfully to find the anchors for its back line.

Berhalter and Co. will get another chance to showcase some semblance of progress Tuesday when they face Saudi Arabia in a friendly at Estadio Nueva Condomina in Murcia, Spain.

Another lackluster outing in the last preparation match before the World Cup would raise serious doubts about the team's outlook as players return to their clubs next week.