Kyler Murray, Justin Fields NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 12

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Kyler Murray is expected to be back on the field for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12.

The Cardinals quarterback missed the last two games because of a hamstring injury. He is progressing well to make a return on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

While Murray is ready to return, there are more concerns among fantasy football players about another dynamic quarterback in the NFL.

Justin Fields is officially listed as questionable with the shoulder injury he has been dealing with this week.

Fields has been one of the highest scorers in fantasy football over the last month, and his potential absence could be a big blow to fantasy players.

Below is a look at all of the significant injuries that could affect Week 12's NFL games and fantasy football matchups.

Kyler Murray, QB, ARI: expected to play (hamstring)

Justin Fields, QB, CHI: questionable (shoulder)

Kadarius Toney, WR, KC: out (hamstring), per NFL.com

Joe Mixon, RB, CIN: out (concussion)

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN: questionable (hip)

Gus Edwards, RB, BAL: questionable (hamstring, knee)

Allen Robinson, WR, LAR: questionable (ankle)

Marquise Brown, WR, ARI: expected to be activated (foot)

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, KC: full participant in practice (concussion)

Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR: questionable (knee)

Demarcus Robinson, WR, BAL: questionable (hip)

Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN: out (ankle)

K.J. Hamler, WR, DEN: out (hamstring)

Leonard Fournette, RB, TB: doubtful (hip)

Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA: out (knee)

Mike Williams, WR, LAC: out (ankle)

Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: questionable (hamstring)

Kyler Murray Expected Back On Sunday

Kyler Murray told reporters earlier in the week that he plans on returning for Sunday's clash with the Los Angeles Chargers.

"It feels good," Murray said of his hamstring after Wednesday's practice, per the team's official website.

Murray's return not only is important for the quarterback spot on fantasy football rosters, but also for the players around him in the Cardinals offense.

Arizona managed 10 points in last week's loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Cardinals managed well without Murray in Week 10 versus the struggling Los Angeles Rams, but the jump in quality from losing team to playoff contender was too much for the Cardinals to handle without Murray in Week 11.

James Conner should still receive his normal workload in the ground game and he may end up with a few more targets in the passing game. That could help Conner's stock in points-per-reception leagues.

Tight end Trey McBride, who replaced the injured Zach Ertz last week, could be a big beneficiary of Murray's return. Ertz led the Cardinals in targets and receptions before he suffered his season-ending injury.

Arizona's set of wide receivers should benefit from Murray's return as well, but McBride could be the breakout star of Week 12 because of how often Murray utilized the tight end before his injury layoff.

Justin Fields Listed As Questionable

The news is not so great for Justin Fields with two days to go until the Chicago Bears face the New York Jets.

Fields is officially listed as questionable with the shoulder injury that he picked up last week, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

If Fields plays on Sunday, he could be affected by the shoulder injury, which may put more responsibilities on to the shoulders of the Bears running backs.

David Montgomery could have a heavier workload and Trestan Ebner might have deep league value with Khalil Herbert on the injured reserve.

Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet could see their respective fantasy stocks take a hit if Fields does not play, or if his passing rhythm is thrown off by the injury.

Trevor Siemian is the Bears' backup quarterback. He might find trouble through the air against a Jets defense that held its last three opponents under 200 passing yards.

The same could apply to Fields as well, if he is not at full strength, and that could lead to fantasy players avoiding the Bears as a whole in Week 12.