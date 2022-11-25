Tiger Woods Announces He'll Play PNC Championship with Son Charlie

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Tiger Woods has confirmed he will play in the PNC Championship in December.

Woods announced Friday he will partner with his son, Charlie, for the annual family pairs tournament that will be played Dec. 17 and 18 at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

Based on how much golf Woods is preparing to play in December, it would seem he is in much better physical condition than the last time fans saw him at The Open Championship in July.

Woods is set to play seven rounds of golf from Dec. 1 to Dec. 18. His schedule kicks off with the Hero World Challenge from Dec. 1-4. He will then team up with Rory McIlroy to take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in Capital One's The Match on Dec. 10.

That event will only be 12 holes as the teams compete to benefit Hurricane Ian relief efforts.

This will mark the second straight year that Tiger and Charlie Woods play together in the PNC Championship. They finished second to John Daly and his son, John Daly II, at the 2021 event.

Assuming Woods makes it through all three events without incident, the seven rounds he plays in the span of 18 days will be two fewer than he played on the PGA Tour during the 2022 season.

Woods made his return to the course at the Masters in April, 14 months after he was in a single-car crash. The 46-year-old told reporters last November he is "lucky to be alive and also have a limb" because it was "50-50" whether part of his right leg would be amputated because of damage from the crash.

The Masters, PGA Championship and Open Championship were the only PGA Tour events Woods played in last season. He finished 47th at Augusta but withdrew from the PGA Championship after three rounds and missed the cut at the Open.