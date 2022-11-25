Bengals' Joe Mixon Ruled Out vs. Titans With Concussion

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without running back Joe Mixon for Sunday's crucial AFC showdown against the Tennessee Titans.

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the Bengals have officially ruled Mixon out due to a concussion suffered in a Week 11 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.