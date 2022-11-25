X

    Bengals' Joe Mixon Ruled Out vs. Titans With Concussion

    Adam WellsNovember 25, 2022

    CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 06: Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) carries the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 6, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Cincinnati Bengals will be without running back Joe Mixon for Sunday's crucial AFC showdown against the Tennessee Titans.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the Bengals have officially ruled Mixon out due to a concussion suffered in a Week 11 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

