Bills' Von Miller out Indefinitely with Knee Injury Despite No Torn ACL

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller didn't suffer a torn ACL during Thursday's win over the Detroit Lions, but he'll be out indefinitely while deciding the course of treatment for a knee injury.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported updates Friday after Miller received the results of an MRI:

Buffalo's defense has already been decimated by injuries this season, and a long-term absence by Miller, the team leader in sacks with eight, would be another massive blow.

Here's a look at the Bills' defensive starters along with their number of games missed through 11 contests in 2022:

EDGE: Von Miller (0)

DT: Ed Oliver (3)

DT: Jordan Phillips (2)

EDGE: Greg Rousseau (3)

LB: Tremaine Edmunds (3)

LB: Matt Milano (1)

CB: Tre'Davious White (10)

CB: Kaiir Elam (2)

NB: Taron Johnson (0)

S: Jordan Poyer (4)

S: Micah Hyde (9)

Add in a lingering elbow injury for quarterback Josh Allen and an ankle injury for No. 2 wide receiver Gabe Davis that's seemed to sap some of his playmaking ability, and it's possible injuries could derail what looked like a possible Super Bowl season for Buffalo.

Miller signed a six-year, $120 million contract with the Bills in March because the front office viewed him as potentially the final missing piece for their championship puzzle.

The 33-year-old Texas A&M product has certainly provided a boost with 21 total tackles, two passes defended and a forced fumble to go along with the team-high sack total.

Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa both missed Thursday's game because of injuries. If they remain sidelined along with Miller's indefinite absence, the next highest player on the team in sacks is Boogie Basham with just two in 11 appearances.

In other words, the pass rush is set to become a significant concern for the Bills heading into a stretch of three straight AFC East divisional games.

Buffalo (8-3) faces the New England Patriots (6-5) on the road next Thursday night before back-to-back home games against the New York Jets (6-4) and Miami Dolphins (7-3).

The Bills have so far managed to stay in contention for a high seed in the AFC despite the injuries, but given the highly competitive nature of both the division and the conference, they can't afford an ill-timed losing streak without putting their playoff chances at risk.

As Buffalo prepares for that crucial stretch, it'll also await word on whether Miller will be able to return at any point this season.