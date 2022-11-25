Bianca Belair Talks WWE Survivor Series, WrestleMania Dream Match, Heel Turn and More

1 of 5

Although Belair is still a relatively fresh face to a portion of the WWE audience, she has definitely dominated the scene these past two years and is quickly becoming a household name for the company.

Heading into Survivor Series, she has reigned as Raw Women's champion for over 230 days. That puts her above Asuka and Ronda Rousey but below Becky Lynch as the second longest-reigning camp in the title's history.

The more main event experience she gets, the less likely it is she succumbs to the pressure.

“[The pressure] definitely becomes more expected," Belair told B/R. "It's never a comfortable place as champion. In my chase for the title, I had nothing to lose, and when you get the title, the work doesn't stop. It just starts over in a different way. Now I have everything to lose, I have a target on my back and everyone's coming for me. I feel I've learned from a lot of my mistakes as SmackDown Women's champion.”

She previously held the SmackDown Women's title from WrestleMania 37 through SummerSlam, where she was blindsided by Lynch and lost the belt in record-setting time. As significant of a setback as it was for her, she had no issue bouncing back and reclaiming her place atop the division.

Belair promises to never be caught off guard again and thrives being in bigger matches. She's more than earned the Big Match Belair nickname and is honored to occupy the spot she does right now.

“I feel like this is my redemption," she said about her Raw Women's Championship reign. "I had the SmackDown Women's Championship so much shorter than I would have liked, and I feel like this is my do-over. It's been tough and challenging because, in the beginning, I felt like everything kept going wrong. This person got hurt and I couldn't wrestle them and this happened and that. In the end, it's just made me better. I love my journey.”