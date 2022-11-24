Richarlison Celebrated for Best Goal of the World Cup as Neymar, Brazil Beat Serbia

NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images

Richarlison had a memorable start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring both goals in Brazil's 2-0 victory over Serbia at Lusail Iconic Stadium on Thursday.

The 25-year-old's second goal was a thing of beauty, as he took a pass from Vinícius Júnior and kicked it up to himself into bicycle kick to give the Brazilians a two-goal advantage in the 73rd minute.

Serbia did a good job hanging tough with the best team in the world. Both offenses were shut out in the first half, and Brazil could only manage three shots on goal.

Richarlison broke the stalemate in the 62nd minute with a score when Serbian goalkeeper Sergej Milinkovic-Savic dove to stop a shot attempt by Júnior.

The second half was complete domination by Brazil. It held the ball 60 percent of the time, with 19 goal attempts and seven shots on goal. Serbia didn't manage to get a single shot on goal attempt in the entire game, a far cry from what Richarlison was able to do on his own.

Playing in his first career World Cup game, Richarlison continues to be one of the most dominant offensive players in the world. He has now scored nine goals in seven games in international competition this year.

While the vibes are good for the Brazilians after the win, there is reason to be concerned going forward. Neymar came out of the game in the 80th minute with an apparent ankle injury.

Neymar missed 12 games with PSG last year after rolling his ankle in a Ligue 1 match against Saint-Étienne.

Brazil will have three days off before its next group match against Switzerland on Monday at 11 a.m. ET. Switzerland defeated Cameroon 1-0 in the first match of Group G on Thursday.

Serbia will look to get back on track against Cameroon on Monday morning.