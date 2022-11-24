X

    Amon-Ra St. Brown Declared an Elite WR by Fans as Lions Lose to Josh Allen, Bills

    Adam WellsNovember 24, 2022

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 24: Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Ford Field on November 24, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
    Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

    The Detroit Lions' three-game winning streak was snapped with a 28-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day, but they didn't go down without a fight.

    Buffalo needed a late Josh Allen drive and 45-yard field goal from Tyler Bass with two seconds left to secure the victory.

    Second-year wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was the driving force behind the Lions' success on offense. He finished with a career-high 122 yards on nine receptions, including a touchdown catch from Jared Goff in the second quarter.

    St. Brown looked like a budding star as a rookie when he finished the 2021 season with 912 yards and five touchdowns. The USC alum has taken his game to another level through 11 games so far in 2022.

    As Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus noted, St. Brown is in the "elite" category of wide receivers.

    Doug Kyed @DougKyed

    Amon-Ra St. Brown is elite

    It's hard to argue with that assessment, as he has crossed the 100-yard mark twice in the past three games. He's up to 65 receptions and 716 yards on the season.

    Amon-Ra St. Brown Declared an Elite WR by Fans as Lions Lose to Josh Allen, Bills
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Here's what other members of NFL Twitter had to say about St. Brown's emergence as a superstar in the wake of his impressive performance on Thursday:

    Matt Lombardo @MattLombardoNFL

    Amon-Ra St. Brown is a star. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lions?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lions</a>

    The Prophet™️🔮 @SportsProphet__

    Amon-Ra St. Brown is a true #1 receiver, if that was ever in question.

    Brad Galli @BradGalli

    Amon-Ra St. Brown has the quickness of a fantastic wide receiver, but takes hits like a tight end. <br><br>Really unique weapon in this Lions offense.

    Sam Ali @SamAliSports

    Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown <a href="https://t.co/l1x6pLZTvg">pic.twitter.com/l1x6pLZTvg</a>

    🎙 @CDSaidIt

    Amon-Ra St. Brown is really turning into the league’s next star

    Justin A. Cohn @SportsiCohn

    Amon-Ra St. Brown: Amazing that the Lions saw something everyone else missed.

    Damion Felder @panthers_nation

    It’s time to stop underrating Amon-Ra St. Brown. Give that man his flowers

    This game did highlight both the positives and negatives of head coach Dan Campbell. He was fantastic in making aggressive calls, with the Lions going 3-of-3 on fourth downs. St. Brown's touchdown came on 4th-and-goal from the Bills' 1-yard line.

    NFL @NFL

    Goff to St. Brown! We're tied in Detroit.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BUFvsDET?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BUFvsDET</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/rs1CGFUmVT">https://t.co/rs1CGFUmVT</a> <a href="https://t.co/X8522WuAz2">pic.twitter.com/X8522WuAz2</a>

    But the bad side of Campbell showed up with late-game clock management. The Lions were trailing 25-22 when they got the ball back with 2:40 remaining and all three timeouts in the fourth quarter.

    The Lions didn't take their first timeout until there were 32 seconds left after allowing 72 seconds to run off the clock. St. Brown was responsible for another fourth-down conversion on a 4th-and-1 jet sweep to keep the drive alive.

    Michael Badgley's 51-yard field goal tied the score, but the Lions left 23 seconds for Allen to get the Bills into scoring position.

    It was always going to be a long shot for the Lions to get back into playoff contention after a 1-6 start this season. They have shown tremendous fight to be relevant for the first time in years.

    Leading the charge for Detroit going into the future is St. Brown's emergence as a superstar playmaker.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.