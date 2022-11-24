Amon-Ra St. Brown Declared an Elite WR by Fans as Lions Lose to Josh Allen, Bills

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions' three-game winning streak was snapped with a 28-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day, but they didn't go down without a fight.

Buffalo needed a late Josh Allen drive and 45-yard field goal from Tyler Bass with two seconds left to secure the victory.

Second-year wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was the driving force behind the Lions' success on offense. He finished with a career-high 122 yards on nine receptions, including a touchdown catch from Jared Goff in the second quarter.

St. Brown looked like a budding star as a rookie when he finished the 2021 season with 912 yards and five touchdowns. The USC alum has taken his game to another level through 11 games so far in 2022.

As Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus noted, St. Brown is in the "elite" category of wide receivers.

It's hard to argue with that assessment, as he has crossed the 100-yard mark twice in the past three games. He's up to 65 receptions and 716 yards on the season.

This game did highlight both the positives and negatives of head coach Dan Campbell. He was fantastic in making aggressive calls, with the Lions going 3-of-3 on fourth downs. St. Brown's touchdown came on 4th-and-goal from the Bills' 1-yard line.

But the bad side of Campbell showed up with late-game clock management. The Lions were trailing 25-22 when they got the ball back with 2:40 remaining and all three timeouts in the fourth quarter.

The Lions didn't take their first timeout until there were 32 seconds left after allowing 72 seconds to run off the clock. St. Brown was responsible for another fourth-down conversion on a 4th-and-1 jet sweep to keep the drive alive.

Michael Badgley's 51-yard field goal tied the score, but the Lions left 23 seconds for Allen to get the Bills into scoring position.

It was always going to be a long shot for the Lions to get back into playoff contention after a 1-6 start this season. They have shown tremendous fight to be relevant for the first time in years.

Leading the charge for Detroit going into the future is St. Brown's emergence as a superstar playmaker.