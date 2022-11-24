NFL Fans Rip Josh Allen's MVP Chances Despite Late Heroics in Bills' Win vs. Lions

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Despite leading the Buffalo Bills on a game-winning field-goal drive with just 23 seconds left against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, quarterback Josh Allen was highly criticized on social media.

Detroit tied the game with a 51-yard field goal with 23 ticks on the clock, but that was too much time for Allen. He found Stefon Diggs on a 36-yard strike to help set up a 45-yard field goal by Tyler Bass, which gave Buffalo a 28-25 victory:

Allen, who is less than three weeks removed from suffering a UCL injury in his throwing elbow against the New York Jets, struggled for much of Thursday's game before leading the Bills on a go-ahead touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter and then the game-winning drive.

He also didn't appear to be himself in a loss against the Minnesota Vikings and a win over the Cleveland Browns in the previous two weeks, which contributed to Twitter users' blasting Allen and his MVP candidacy on Thanksgiving:

Allen's numbers looked solid for the game, as he threw for 253 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while rushing for 78 yards and a score.

His third touchdown was a five-yard toss to Diggs with 2:40 left, and he made an even more clutch throw to Diggs on the next drive.

Allen was inaccurate at times against Detroit, completing 24 of his 42 passing attempts, and CBS commentator Tony Romo questioned if his elbow injury was causing him to miss some throws.

He threw a red-zone interception on a tipped ball in the third quarter, giving him an NFL-high four red-zone picks and 11 interceptions overall.

Prior to getting injured against the Jets, Allen was a substantial NFL MVP favorite, but Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has seemingly surpassed him and the rest of the league thanks to 660 passing yards and seven passing touchdowns in his past two games.

Regardless of where he sits in the MVP race, Allen came through when it mattered most Thursday and helped the Bills improve to 8-3. That puts them in first place in the AFC East and a half-game behind the Chiefs for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.