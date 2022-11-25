Week 12 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Available Sleepers in Most Yahoo Leagues

0 of 4

Week 12 got underway on Thursday with a trio of Thanksgiving games. Some fantasy managers were thankful for point-stuffed performances from players like Amon-Ra St. Brown and CeeDee Lamb, while others were left hungry for a big bounce-back on Sunday.

And with several key injuries this week, some managers will be scrambling to make late additions to their lineups. There are no byes in Week 12, but players like Matthew Stafford, Justin Fields, Kyler Murray and Joe Mixon are already out or are unlikely to play.

With the waiver-wire deadline already in the rearview, finding serviceable fill-ins will be tricky—but we're here to help. Below, you'll find a list of players who can provide value and who are available in most Yahoo leagues heading into the weekend.



All choices are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.

