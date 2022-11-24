X

    Arizona Cardinals HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2022: Best Fan Tweets from Episode 3

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 24, 2022

    MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 21: Kevin Givens #90 of the San Francisco 49ers sacks Colt McCoy #12 of the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter at Estadio Azteca on November 21, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
    Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

    "How could you not want that?"

    That is what Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner said on Wednesday's episode of Hard Knocks when discussing the opportunity to play on Monday Night Football in Mexico City. The third episode of the HBO show, which chronicles the behind-the-scenes journey of the Cardinals' 2022 season, was all about the team's preparation for the highly anticipated showdown with the San Francisco 49ers.

    It turns out, Arizona may not have wanted that.

    San Francisco cruised to a 38-10 victory over the Cardinals with their seemingly unfair collection of weapons operating on all cylinders. George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk scored two touchdowns each, and Deebo Samuel also scored. Throw in impressive running from Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell to go with Nick Bosa leading the defense, and the Cardinals didn't have much of a chance.

    NFL Films @NFLFilms

    ¡Vamos! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> starts now <a href="https://t.co/exsEtTMgLQ">pic.twitter.com/exsEtTMgLQ</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Playing on Monday Night Football in Mexico is a dream for <a href="https://twitter.com/ColtMcCoy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ColtMcCoy</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLFilms?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLFilms</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/AZCardinals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AZCardinals</a> | Wednesdays on <a href="https://twitter.com/hbomax?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HBOMax</a> <a href="https://t.co/qL12Fqem77">pic.twitter.com/qL12Fqem77</a>

    Jason Aponte @JasonAponte2103

    Gather around 49ers fans. Hard knocks is out. Let’s all get together and laugh 😭

    NFL Films @NFLFilms

    Football es familia ❤️<a href="https://twitter.com/willhernandez76?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@willhernandez76</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> <a href="https://t.co/oXiX2wRtbT">pic.twitter.com/oXiX2wRtbT</a>

    Cameron Cox @CamCox12

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> starts this week's episode with film meetings and coaches bragging about effort against the Rams. <br><br>Can't wait for next week's film meeting shots...

    Cameron Cox @CamCox12

    Antonio Hamilton on THAT play "I should've made the tackle.. I thought he stepped out of bounce." <a href="https://twitter.com/12SportsAZ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@12SportsAZ</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    Tyler Drake @Tdrake4sports

    Give Greg Dortch all the shine for his MNF showing. He deserves it.<br><br>“Run it like Maradona!” <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    But the attrition started well before Arizona took the field.

    Much of Wednesday's episode centered around injuries, whether it was Zach Ertz out for the year with a knee problem, Kyler Murray dealing with a hamstring injury or offensive lineman Will Hernandez missing the chance to play in front of family in Mexico City because of a pectoral injury.

    Murray's setback was the most high-profile one, which meant more camera time for backup Colt McCoy after he led the Cardinals to a win over the Los Angeles Rams.

    Another win was not in the cards, but it wouldn't be an episode of Hard Knocks if more than just the game took center stage.

    Cornerback Antonio Hamilton opened up about the emotional journey back from the severe burns he suffered during a life-threatening kitchen accident that stemmed from a grease fire, and Hernandez still got to lead his team onto the field while waving the Mexico flag in a moment that clearly meant a lot to him.

    NFL @NFL

    "It took me seven years!"<br><br>This moment from Antonio Hamilton is everything. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/AZCardinals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AZCardinals</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/UnitedSt8Of_Ham?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UnitedSt8Of_Ham</a> <a href="https://t.co/R0SbbcuAto">pic.twitter.com/R0SbbcuAto</a>

    Tyler Drake @Tdrake4sports

    Antonio Hamilton said he was gonna get to tell his story. <br><br>Here it is. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    NFL Films @NFLFilms

    Hometown hero 🇲🇽<a href="https://twitter.com/willhernandez76?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@willhernandez76</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> <a href="https://t.co/BOHivz6YL7">pic.twitter.com/BOHivz6YL7</a>

    Tyler Drake @Tdrake4sports

    Great seeing Will Hernandez get some air time. Could see and feel the pride he has for 🇲🇽.

    stephen perez @SPerezReports

    Will Hernandez teaching JJ Watt to dance on the field of Mexico City is top notch entertainment <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    K1SinceDay1 @KSzn2021

    Will Hernandez hard knocks segment 🔥 Hope he can return sometime this year 🤞

    But everything always circles back to football, and the Cardinals are on the outside of the playoff picture and looking in at 4-7. If they don't turn things around in the next game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the postseason will be nothing but a distant dream.

