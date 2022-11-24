The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 12

4 of 7

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

We've reached a point in the season where many fantasy managers simply cannot afford another loss if they want to be part of the fantasy playoffs.

Desperation can be a powerful motivator. But some managers would sooner miss the playoffs altogether than make a trade where they might be perceived as the "loser."

Let's say you have four startable running backs but a massive hole at wide receiver. Some would bristle at the idea of selling one of those backs at a discount for a wideout who would fill the hole.

But the thing is, you don't have to "win" a trade for it to be good for your team. For it to better your chances of making the postseason tournament. And (within reason, of course) that's your only objective.

And for the love of turkey gravy, don't worry about how good the deal might make your opponent. Unless you make the playoffs, that doesn't much matter.

BUY LOW

Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

Taking a run at Murray right now is an exercise in playing the long game. In preparing for the postseason. In the short term, his missing Week 12 would probably be a good thing, in that it might drive his price down even more. At the time of Murray's hamstring injury, he was sixth in fantasy points among quarterbacks.

Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

After a pair of clunker stat lines the past two weeks, Sanders' value appears to be in decline. But appearances can be deceiving. Prior to Week 10, Sanders had failed to hit double-digit PPR points just twice and topped 15 points three times. The real kicker with Sanders is an upcoming schedule that includes a Week 15 trip to Chicago. Start the fantasy playoffs with a bang.

D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

Stop looking at me like that. Yes, it has been a mostly dismal season for Moore, but that also means his asking price will be low. Per Chris Towers of CBS Sports, Moore's target share with Sam Darnold at quarterback last year was substantially higher than with Mayfield in 2022, and he averaged almost 16 PPR points a game. That's right—we're glad to see Sam Darnold.

Gerald Everett, TE, Los Angeles Chargers

You aren't going to make any earth-shattering trades at tight end—there are all of two elite options, and good luck getting your hands on either one of them. However, Everett is ninth in PPR points per game among tight ends, and with him on the shelf with a groin injury, a panicky fantasy manager who can't afford to wait might part with him on the cheap.

SELL HIGH

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

Provided that the Dolphins cruise Sunday against the hapless Texans, now is a good time for managers with two viable quarterbacks to go ahead and ditch the backup. Tagovailoa is the most valuable such commodity. Depth is less important this time of year than upgrading starters where possible—Tagovailoa isn't much good to you on the bench, and his remaining schedule features several bad fantasy matchups

Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

The best-case scenario for Pacheco managers is a second straight 100-yard game this week against the Rams—preferably with a touchdown. Even if that was guaranteed, selling the rookie would make sense. Makes even more sense after. It's not a matter of talent—Pacheco has plenty. It's lack of faith in the Chiefs run game as a whole. Let someone else take that chance in the playoffs.

Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers

Yes, this is the second straight week that Watson has appeared in this section. And yes, he made me look pretty foolish when he scored two more touchdowns last week. But nothing has changed. His torrid scoring pace isn't sustainable. His target share isn't especially impressive. And this week's matchup with the Eagles isn't the last bad one he'll see this year.

Juwan Johnson, TE, New Orleans Saints

Johnson has touchdowns in four of the past five games and in each of the last three. But if you have another viable tight end, that makes him a prime candidate to deal for an upgrade elsewhere. Johnson has just 17 targets total over the last month and was targeted five times in a game once over that span. Selling high is all about dealing a player at his apex—before any decline. With Johnson, that time is now.