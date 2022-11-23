Rams Rumors: Bryce Perkins to Get 1st-Team Reps in Practice Ahead of Chiefs Game

Harry How/Getty Images

Quarterback Bryce Perkins will reportedly get practice reps with the Los Angeles Rams' first-team offense to prepare for a potential road start against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported Wednesday that Perkins would make his first career start if starter Matthew Stafford (concussion protocol) and chief backup John Wolford (neck injury) are both ruled out of the clash with K.C.

Perkins has made two appearances for L.A. in relief this season. The dual-threat signal-caller has completed six of his 11 attempts (54.5 percent) for 61 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions to go along with eight carries for 43 yards.

The 25-year-old Arizona native signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2020 following a multi-stop college career that wrapped up at the University of Virginia.

He posted a 64.5 percent completion rate with 47 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in 27 games for the Cavaliers. He added 1,692 rushing yards and 20 scores on the ground.

In August, Rams head coach Sean McVay praised Perkins after a strong performance in a preseason victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

"I was really pleased with Bryce Perkins, his ability to be able to make plays off schedule, be able to get in and out of the huddle," McVay told reporters. "How the heck did he get out of a couple of those? He's a playmaker. Being able to allow guys to play within their skill set when things do break down, that's an elite trait that he has—an ability to be able to break tackles."

L.A.'s offense has fallen well short of expectations this season, ranking 31st in yards per game (288), which is a major reason the team's Super Bowl title defense is rapidly deteriorating with a 3-7 record.

In that regard, a switch to Perkins could provide a much-needed spark for the Rams amid a four-game losing streak.

It would be difficult to find a more hostile environment for a first career start than Arrowhead Stadium as a visiting player, though. That's especially true in this case since Los Angeles' passing attack is without its No. 1 target, Cooper Kupp, because of an ankle injury.

The Rams may wait until game day to see whether Stafford or Wolford is available, but the practice designation suggests there's a solid chance Perkins leads the offense on Sunday.