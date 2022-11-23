Zach Wilson's Jets Career 'Isn't over' Despite Benching, Robert Saleh Says

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh still has high hopes for Zach Wilson despite Wednesday's benching.

"Zach's career here is not over," Saleh told reporters Wednesday. "I know that's gonna be the narrative, I know that's what everyone wants to shout out and that's not even close to the case. The intent, the full intent, is to make sure Zach gets back onto the football field at some point this year."

Saleh believes Wilson needs a "reset" after his recent struggles.

Mike White is slated to start for the Jets in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears, while veteran Joe Flacco will be the backup.

The Jets are 5-2 this season with Wilson as a starter, but the second-year player has just a 72.6 quarterback rating this season with four touchdown passes and five interceptions.

Wilson especially struggled in the 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots last game, finishing 9-of-22 for 77 yards.

Saleh described the offense as "dog s--t" after the game.

There are still high hopes for Wilson as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft. The former BYU quarterback has displayed his upside in the past with his athleticism and strong arm, but consistency remains an issue.

White is also unlikely to take over the job full time with just three starts in his career since being drafted in 2018.

It provides an opening for Wilson to regain his role as the team's starter down the line.