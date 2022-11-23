Raiders Rumors: Josh McDaniels Expected to Return Next Season Despite 3-7 Start

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels reportedly isn't on the hot seat despite the team's 3-7 start to the 2022 season.

NFL sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Wednesday they expect McDaniels "will get another year" and is likely a "package deal" with general manager Dave Ziegler, so it would represent a costly double buyout if the front office decides to move in a different direction.

