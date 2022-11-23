Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal vs. Ghana: World Cup 2022 Storylines, Odds, Live Stream

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal vs. Ghana: World Cup 2022 Storylines, Odds, Live StreamNovember 23, 2022
Portugal's start at the 2022 FIFA World Cup has a Cristiano Ronaldo-sized cloud hanging over it ahead of its opening Group H game against Ghana.
The 37-year-old agreed to a mutual parting of ways with Manchester United on Tuesday, two days before his country embarks on one of the most difficult group schedules in Qatar.
Portugal comes into the World Cup with a ton of pressure to succeed after failing to progress beyond the round of 16 since 2006.
Ghana has reached the World Cup quarterfinals more recently than Portugal. The African side qualified for the last eight in 2010 and made the round of 16 in 2006.
The Black Stars will provide a tough test for Portugal in a group that also includes Uruguay and South Korea.
Odds and Match Info
Odds
Portugal (-260; bet $260 to win $100)
Ghana (+800; bet $100 to win $800)
Draw (+380)
Over 2.5 Goals (-105); Under 2.5 Goals (-115)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Match Info
Date: Thursday, 24 November
Start Time: 11 a.m. ET
TV: Fox
Live Stream: FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app
How Does Ronaldo Drama Affect Portugal?
Cristiano Ronaldo's public divorce with Manchester United has been one of the most talked-about topics in world soccer over the last two weeks.
The former Real Madrid and Juventus star officially departed Old Trafford on Tuesday, after the two parties agreed to a mutual breakup.
We will find out on Thursday if the Ronaldo situation has any effect on Portugal's on-field performance. He is expected to start despite the lack of special performances in the English Premier League this season.
Portugal should feel the pressure of making another deep run at the World Cup. It has not gotten past the round of 16 in the last three World Cups, and it had to go through the UEFA playoffs just to reach Qatar.
The team has a ton of talent outside of Ronaldo, though, with Bruno Fernandes, João Félix and Bernardo Silva likely to be on the pitch for Thursday's Group H opener.
The talent is there, but if Portugal and Ronaldo are distracted by the player's situation, a slip-up against Ghana could occur.
Ghana Needs to Rely on World Cup Experience
Ghana's World Cup squad features a mix of exciting young players and World Cup veterans.
Jordan and Andre Ayew, Daniel Amartey and Baba Rahman are the pillars of the squad who need to pass on their World Cup experience to others making their first appearance in the finals.
Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Kudus and Inaki Williams have impressed at the club level and now have a chance to make their mark on the international stage.
The Ayews and others can provide discipline within the squad dealing with the threat posed by Portugal.
That experience could help settle the Black Stars in their opening match before they attempt to take over later in the game.
Kudus could be the player who concerns Portugal the most. The Ajax midfielder has recorded four goals and three assists in the UEFA Champions League group stage this season and five tallies in the Eredivisie.
Ghana could feel comfortable with a draw against Portugal, but if it does win, it should rely on a steady foundation and one or two young stars finding their spark in the final third.
