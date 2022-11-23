Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal vs. Ghana: World Cup 2022 Storylines, Odds, Live Stream

0 of 3

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images

Portugal's start at the 2022 FIFA World Cup has a Cristiano Ronaldo-sized cloud hanging over it ahead of its opening Group H game against Ghana.

The 37-year-old agreed to a mutual parting of ways with Manchester United on Tuesday, two days before his country embarks on one of the most difficult group schedules in Qatar.

Portugal comes into the World Cup with a ton of pressure to succeed after failing to progress beyond the round of 16 since 2006.

Ghana has reached the World Cup quarterfinals more recently than Portugal. The African side qualified for the last eight in 2010 and made the round of 16 in 2006.

The Black Stars will provide a tough test for Portugal in a group that also includes Uruguay and South Korea.