B/R Staff Drafts All-Time Dream WWE Survivor Series Teams

Men's Team

Hart, Danielson, Michaels, Orton and Sting

When it came to picking my men’s team, I wanted to focus on two things: Survivor Series success was taken into account, but so was overall skill.

I chose five guys who have the ability to put on show-stealing matches and can work against opponents of any size. Randy Orton was chosen specifically for the records he holds in the elimination match.

I selected Bret Hart first because he not only has Survivor Series experience, but he's also my all-time favorite wrestler. Shawn Michaels and Sting were chosen for similar reasons. When it comes to Bryan Danielson, he is one of the best underdog fighters in pro wrestling history. His record speaks for itself.

I feel the team I put together is the perfect mix of star power and wrestling ability. My only regret was that I couldn’t pick a sixth person so I could have The British Bulldog, too.

Women's Team

Chyna, Bianca Belair, Bull Nakano, Luna Vachon and Meiko Satomura

For my women’s team, my choices were solely based on who I see as the toughest women to step foot inside the ring.

Chyna dominated both men and women, so she was an obvious first pick.

Vachon and Nakano were chosen specifically because they scared the life out of me as a child, and that made them that much more intriguing. Everything about them screams intimidation.

Bianca Belair is someone who has quickly established herself as a premier athlete in WWE and will likely go down as one of the best talents in the current era after she retires.

For my final pick, I wanted somebody who was undeniable in both skill and accomplishments. Meiko Satomura is a living legend with several titles and awards to her name, so she was an easy choice.