Dak Prescott Says He's Reached Out to Odell Beckham Jr. About Joining Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said he has reached out to free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. about joining the team for the remainder of the 2022 season, per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

Prescott added that there is mutual interest between Beckham and the Cowboys.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Sunday (h/t Jon Machota of The Athletic) that Beckham would visit with the team after the game against the New York Giants on Nov. 24.

Jones' comments came after NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported that Beckham intended to meet with both the Cowboys and Giants, his former team, after Thanksgiving.

Prescott and star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb have been vocal about their interest in Beckham joining the Cowboys since the idea of him heading to Dallas began to gain steam.

"Any time you have a chance to add a talent like that, and knowing Odell, knowing his resume, it’s exciting," Prescott said earlier this month, per Mike Fisher of FanNation. "But understanding it’s also a business, and I’m sure there’s 31 other teams that would like to add him as well."

Lamb added: "Why wouldn't you want to add more firepower to the offense? I feel like we had three No. 1 receivers in my rookie year. Why not get back to that?"

Beckham, who is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in last season's Super Bowl, would be a tremendous addition to the Dallas offense, which has struggled in 2022.

The Cowboys rank 22nd in passing offense, averaging 209.4 yards per game, and have been paced by Lamb, who has caught 58 passes for 751 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games.

Noah Brown ranks second on the team in receiving, catching 28 of his 45 targets for 384 yards and one score. Tight end Dalton Schultz (279 yards, one touchdown) and running back Tony Pollard (243 yards, two receiving touchdowns) rank third and fourth, respectively, in receiving yards.

When healthy, Beckham is a key contributor and can be a difference-maker. He caught 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games for the Cleveland Browns in 2019, the last time he appeared in every contest in a season.

In 14 games with the Browns and Los Angeles Rams in 2021, he caught 44 passes for 537 yards and five scores.

Despite some struggles in the passing game, the Cowboys are second in the NFC East with a 7-3 record following a 40-3 win over the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.