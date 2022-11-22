Packers' Aaron Rodgers Talks Thumb Injury, Won't Use It as 'Excuse' for Struggles

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won't use his injured thumb as an excuse for why he and his team have struggled thus far in 2022 en route to a 4-7 record.

Rodgers made the remarks during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show:

Pete Dougherty of the Green Bay Post-Gazette (h/t Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal) previously asked Rodgers if his thumb was broken. Rodgers replied by saying his "thumb was hurt" but didn't elaborate further.

The injury occurred near the end of the Packers' 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London on Oct. 9. Green Bay went 3-1 before that game but has gone 1-6 ever since.

The Packers entered this season as winners of 13 games in each of their last three seasons. Rodgers won the NFL MVP award in 2020 and 2021 as well.

This year has not gone according to plan.

Through 11 games in 2022, Rodgers has completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 6.8 yards per attempt (lowest mark since 2015), 19 touchdowns and seven picks. His 231.1 passing yards per game are his lowest since becoming the Packers' starter in 2008.

In comparison, Rodgers completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 7.7 yards per attempt, 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions last year.

The loss of superstar wideout Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders has clearly hurt the offense. The Packers do have a solid veteran in Allen Lazard as well as promising rookies in Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson, but they sit 26th in points scored per game, their lowest league level since 1988.

Green Bay notably struggled offensively on Thursday in a 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans. The door was open for the Packers, but Rodgers missed some throws (he took responsibility for them postgame). Green Bay punted the ball twice before turning the ball over on downs on its last four possessions.

All is not lost quite yet for the Packers, although they may need to run the table to make the playoffs. They'll look to get back on track Sunday evening at the 9-1 Philadelphia Eagles.