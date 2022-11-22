WWE's Bobby Lashley Wants Brock Lesnar Rematch; 'Fighting for' Hurt Business Reunion

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

Bobby Lashley is in the midst of one of the most successful runs of his WWE career, but the All Mighty has big ideas for his future.

In an interview with NBC 10 in Boston (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of RingsideNews.com), Lashley is pushing for a rematch with Brock Lesnar after their encounter at Crown Jewel.

"Winning a match wasn’t important to me in Saudi Arabia, it was beating him up. He won the 1-2-3, but he knows who Bobby is now and he felt the wrath. Nobody has seen Brock like that before, nobody has seen Brock groveling down on his back like looking up, passing out. Nobody has seen Brock like that, I made him like that. So I think it fit for what was needed and with that being said, there’s one more match that we need to have. He has one and I have one."

Lesnar came out of Crown Jewel with a win, but Lashley destroyed the Beast during and after the match like few people in WWE have been able to.

The finish seemed to set up another bout between the two. Lashley had Lesnar in the Hurt Lock, but Lesnar kicked off the ropes and fell on top of him for the pin. Lashley attacked the former UFC champion after the match was over.

Lashley and Lesnar have split two matches this year. Lashley won the first encounter at the Royal Rumble for the WWE championship when Paul Heyman turned on Lesnar.

It's possible WWE could set up the third match at the 2023 Royal Rumble, or it could be saved for WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Another topic Lashley discussed while speaking to WMBD News (h/t Smita Singha Roy of RingsideNews.com) was a potential reunion of the Hurt Locker.

"I hear it all the time," he said. "And it was a cool, it was a very cool time of wrestling. And we’re fighting for it. We’re fighting for it, trust me. Hopefully, sometime you’ll see it back together."

The Hurt Business formed in 2020 with MVP leading a group that included Lashley, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. The stable had success with Lashley winning the United States championship and WWE title. Alexander and Benjamin won the Raw tag team titles.

The group dissolved in January 2022 when Lashley announced he worked alone, leading to Alexander and Benjamin attacking him on an episode of Raw.

Lashley has flourished as a singles competitor, but Alexander and Benjamin badly need to be aligned with a top star. Alexander and Benjamin have largely been relegated to singles matches on Main Event since parting with Lashley.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).