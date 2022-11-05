Brock Lesnar Defeats Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Photo credit: WWE.com

Brock Lesnar defeated Bobby Lashley in a grudge match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Lashley didn't waste any time, attacking Lesnar from the outset and landing multiple spears and injuring his opponent's knee.

That put The Beast Incarnate on the defensive, and while he was able to respond with some offense of his own, he quickly found himself in trouble again.

The All Mighty had the Hurt Lock applied, and unable to break the hold, Lesnar used the turnbuckle to kick himself back on top of his rival. The referee counted to three for the win.

Lesnar made a surprise return to WWE on the October 10 edition of Raw, targeting and brutally attacking Lashley, who went on to lose the United States Championship to Seth Rollins that same night.

A furious Lashley called The Beast out one week later, and The All Mighty exacted some revenge by slamming him through the announce table.

Lesnar vs. Lashley was then made official for Crown Jewel, marking only the second-ever singles match between the physically imposing Superstars.

Their first meeting occurred at the 2022 Royal Rumble in January, and it saw Lashley defeat The Beast to win the WWE Championship. That loss stuck in the craw of Lesnar, likely due to the circumstances surrounding it.

Paul Heyman turned on Lesnar during the match and handed the WWE belt to Roman Reigns, who clocked The Beast with it, allowing Lashley to pin him for the victory.

Lesnar regained the title in an Elimination Chamber match the following month, but Lashley didn't figure into the contest after being removed due to injury.

That led to Lesnar and Lashley going their separate ways, but WWE decided to go back to their rivalry in order to secure a huge attraction match for the Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

They are two of the most dominant Superstars in WWE history, and they took similar paths to get to that point.

Both were high-level amateur wrestlers before going to WWE, both thrived in the world of MMA, and both eventually returned to WWE and proved they were better than ever.

Saturday was largely about proving who is the baddest man in the company, and Lesnar holds that distinction for now after taking down Lashley.

