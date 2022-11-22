Cowboys' Jerry Jones Talks Odell Beckham Jr. Pursuit: 'We've Got a Chance'

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

In the latest round of the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is holding out hope that his team can sign the veteran wide receiver.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan's Shan and RJ show (starts at 11:00 mark), Jones said "we've got a chance" when addressing where the Cowboys stand with Beckham:

"I don’t want to get into the negotiation where, frankly, we’re not. So all of those situations make it possible for us to have a deal here. Otherwise, if you didn’t have either one of those situations, he wouldn’t be available.

"... Well, again, everything is relative. We went after [Amari] Cooper, we broke that [bank] you talked about right there with Cooper. We were glad to do it and glad to get him, and to a large degree, it worked. You’ve just got to pick your poison, so to speak. Everything, it’s either/or. When you look at a player, and the more you expend for a player, you can go up to where that's two players or that’s three players. It’s financial, but it’s really not. At the end of the day, it’s the capability, the athletic ability, the availability up against paying a lot to one player or paying lesser for two players. It’s one way to measure it, so it’s all relative. The main thing that everybody would agree with: If you can improve this team right now and it’s within reason, you should do it."

We are getting to the point in the calendar when Beckham could make a decision anytime.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the three-time Pro Bowler would like to settle on a new team by the end of November. Some in the NFL predicted he will sign a prorated deal on par with the $20 million that Chris Godwin and Mike Williams make per season on their current contracts.

Schefter added the Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers are among the teams on Beckham's list of options.

Beckham is clearly aware that people are paying attention to everything he says as he weighs his decision. The 30-year-old sent out this tweet after the Cowboys' 40-3 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday:

A few hours after that, Beckham made it known he was watching the Chiefs' game against the Los Angeles Chargers:

Based solely on his tweets, the Cowboys and Chiefs seem like the top two contenders to sign Beckham. That would make sense if he's looking for the safest bets to win the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs are currently the No. 1 seed in the AFC with an 8-2 record. Mecole Hardman will miss at least three more games after landing on injured reserve last week, while Kadarius Toney left Sunday's game with a hamstring injury.

The Cowboys are tied with the Giants for second in the NFC East at 7-3. Their depth at wide receiver behind CeeDee Lamb has been a concern all season. Lamb leads the team with 751 yards and five touchdowns, while no one else has more than 384 yards and two touchdowns.

Beckham is coming off a torn ACL that he suffered in Super Bowl 56. He was injured in the second quarter of the Los Angeles Rams' 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported on Nov. 6 that Beckham was expecting to be fully cleared soon. It's unclear if he's received medical clearance at this point.

Beckham hauled in 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games after signing with the Rams last season. He was even better in the playoffs with 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns in four games before his knee injury.