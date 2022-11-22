The Perfect Fit for Biggest Names of 2022-23 MLB Free-Agent Class

0 of 10

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

It's that time of year again.

Sure, Thanksgiving is this week and Christmas is just a month away. But we're talking about MLB free agency, where some of baseball's best players could wear uniforms when we next see them play.

This is another impressive free-agent class, even more so than last year. When you consider the players available include Aaron Judge, Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom, Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts, before even mentioning a former MVP like José Abreu, it's hard not to get excited about the possibilities.

In this exercise, we look at the perfect fit for the biggest names of this class, including the ones previously mentioned.

Spoiler alert: some of these players are better off where they are, given their combined individual and team success.

For others, it's a good time to test the waters to see where they can continue their legacies as players.

Let's look at ideal matches between the player priorities and what the teams' needs are this offseason.