Best and Worst Landing Spots for MLB's Top 10 Free Agents of 2022-23 Class

1 of 10

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Best: St. Louis Cardinals

Contreras has already considered replacing the retiring future Hall of Fame catcher Yadier Molina in St. Louis. While he holds a special place in Chicago as part of the Cubs' 2016 World Series squad, jumping ship to the archrival Cardinals makes sense.

Contreras is coming off his best offensive season and would fit in seamlessly with a Cardinals lineup already built to win.

He's talked to former teammate and close friend Jose Quintana, who was traded to St. Louis at the deadline, and seems open to the idea.

Contreras' career numbers at the pitcher-friendly Busch Stadium aren't great, but he had at least one hit in five of the six games he played there in 2022.

Worst: San Francisco Giants

The Giants have a need at catcher and money to spend. But their priorities should be re-signing Carlos Rodon and pursuing Aaron Judge.

Of course, the Giants should have enough money to try a combination of each of these options.

Joey Bart had been tabbed as the Giants' catcher of the future with Buster Posey retiring after last season. But this was a rough year for Bart, who posted the highest strikeout rate (38.5 percent) of any catcher with at least 250 plate appearances. He also had the third-highest strikeout rate of any hitter with at least 250 at-bats.

But Contreras should look to St. Louis, where there is a clearer vision than in San Francisco. Contreras also posts some of his worst numbers at Oracle Park, albeit a small sample size. His slash line is .137/.228/.157 with no home runs and just one RBI in 51 at-bats there.