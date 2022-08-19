MLB Rumors: Dansby Swanson, Braves Open Talks over Contract Extension

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves are reportedly looking to keep Dansby Swanson in the fold.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the National League East team has "opened extension talks" with the shortstop ahead of his potential free agency this offseason.

While Heyman noted Swanson is represented by the same agency as Freddie Freeman, who was unable to come to terms on a deal with the Braves, he noted "there's been less whispered negativity about these talks."

Swanson re-signing with the Braves would be a blow to teams who will be looking for shortstops this offseason. The possibility exists that Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts and Swanson are all free agents after the 2022 campaign, which would provide plenty of choices on the market and perhaps impact the players' leverage.

Yet the Braves may remove one of those names from the list as discussions begin.

It comes as no surprise that Atlanta would want to keep Swanson. After all, he is in the middle of his prime at 28 years old and made the first All-Star Game of his career this season after helping lead the team to a championship in 2021.

Swanson is slashing .292/.348/.455 with 16 home runs and 65 RBI this season after hitting a career-best 27 long balls last year.

The shortstop also hit two home runs during the World Series win over the Houston Astros, proving he can deliver in clutch moments. He may have more opportunities to do just that considering the Braves are in a wild-card position in the National League.

That would only help his leverage in any contract discussions.