    Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, 49ers' Playmakers Hyped by Twitter in Win over Cardinals

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 22, 2022

    MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 21: Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter at Estadio Azteca on November 21, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
    Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

    There may not be a team in the entire NFC with more talent than the San Francisco 49ers.

    San Francisco cruised to a 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Monday's NFC West clash at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. It extended its winning streak to three and improved to 6-4 on the season.

    The 49ers defense was dominant against a Cardinals offense that had Colt McCoy under center, with Kyler Murray sidelined by a hamstring injury. However, it was their plethora of offensive weapons that stood out the most.

    George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk each scored two touchdowns, while Deebo Samuel also found the end zone. The running back combination of Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell looked like the perfect pairing, and Jimmy Garoppolo let the weapons around him make plays.

    All that talent caught the eye of social media:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    How the Cardinals look trying to tackle the 49ers <a href="https://t.co/3v36pHUdQG">pic.twitter.com/3v36pHUdQG</a>

    Akash Anavarathan @akashanav

    Brandon Aiyuk TD. Deebo Samuel TD. George Kittle TD. <br><br>Embarrassment of riches when it comes to these 49ers' weapons.

    Rich Eisen @richeisen

    Look out, folks. <br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/49ers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@49ers</a> are putting it all together and will take a division lead into Thanksgiving Week.

    Niners Nation @NinersNation

    There's Deebo. Great play-call. Great design. Too many weapons for the Cardinals to keep track of.<br><br>24-10, 49ers

    JJ Zachariason @LateRoundQB

    These 49ers weapons are insanity.

    David Lombardi @LombardiHimself

    The 49ers offense is doing what it should be doing with its weapons: Spreading them out and letting Jimmy Garoppolo fire away. SF is on pace for 34 points at halftime, and should be able to run down the stretch if Arizona starts dropping more defenders into coverage...

    Sal Castaneda @sal_castaneda

    If only the 49ers had some offensive weapons.

    Tom Kessenich @TomKessenich

    And this is what makes the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> so dangerous. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AZCardinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AZCardinals</a> take CMC away, but Jim G stays patient and finds Aiyuk for the TD. That's how it should work for a team with so many weapons.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    George Kittle splits the defenders for six ‼️<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/haloRmvQmN">pic.twitter.com/haloRmvQmN</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    DEEBO TAKES IT 39 YDS TO THE HOUSE 💨<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/HspeB4PO4O">pic.twitter.com/HspeB4PO4O</a>

    Benjamin Solak @BenjaminSolak

    Forget which pod I said it on but: Aiyuk is playing better ball than he ever has. He’s not on the Jefferson/Diggs level of routes, but he’s in that mold, and he brings more after the catch. Has also grown a ton as a blocker. Complete, high-impact player.

    NFL @NFL

    AIYUUUUUUUK. <a href="https://twitter.com/49ers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@49ers</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SFvsAZ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SFvsAZ</a> on ESPN<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/bpbiHXgG41">https://t.co/bpbiHXgG41</a> <a href="https://t.co/zx0bwsT2Qn">pic.twitter.com/zx0bwsT2Qn</a>

    NFL Rumors @nflrums

    Right now <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> Deebo Samuel is the leading rusher for the team and Christian McCaffrey is the leading receiver.<br><br>Hard to stop when you can mix it up like that.

    Matt Maiocco @MaioccoNBCS

    The first half belonged to Christian McCaffrey. Right now, Elijah Mitchell is taking over.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    This is the first time since 2000 Week 4 that the 49ers have had two players with multiple rec TD in the same game.<br><br>Jerry Rice and Terrell Owens did it that day vs the Cowboys <a href="https://t.co/R3OFzhNdal">pic.twitter.com/R3OFzhNdal</a>

    When the 49ers are operating on all cylinders, it simply isn't fair.

    Samuel is a wide receiver, but he used his speed to sprint past the defense for a 39-yard touchdown on an end-around run. McCaffrey is a running back, but he was one of the team's top receiving threats.

    And then Kittle and Mitchell added a physical element by powering through arm tackles whenever they had the ball. That's not even accounting for Aiyuk, who proved to be a dangerous red-zone threat when the defense had to account for everyone else.

    There may still be lingering questions about whether Garoppolo can lead a team to a Lombardi Trophy, but his job, at this point, is to simply avoid mistakes. With a defense featuring the likes of Nick Bosa and Fred Warner rounding into form and a seemingly endless list of talented playmakers on offense, a Super Bowl title is a realistic goal.

    The 49ers will look to continue building toward that goal when they host the New Orleans Saints in Week 12.

