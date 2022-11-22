Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Top Players, Sleepers and Positional Guide

1 of 3

Top 10

1. Josh Allen, BUF (at DET)

2. Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. LAR)

3. Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. GB)

4. Lamar Jackson, BAL (at JAX)

5. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. HOU)

6. Justin Fields, CHI (at NYJ)

7. Justin Herbert, LAC (at ARI)

8. Joe Burrow, CIN (at TEN)

9. Dak Prescott, DAL (vs. NYG)

10. Geno Smith, SEA (vs. LV)



Sleeper: Trevor Lawrence, JAX (vs. BAL)



With no one on a bye, hopefully you aren't in need of a streaming signal-caller. If you happen to find yourself in that predicament, though, you could do worse than Trevor Lawrence.

Prior to Jacksonville's Week 11 bye, the 2021 top pick seemed to be hitting his stride. In the two games prior to the break, he had three passing touchdowns, zero interceptions and 79 rushing yards. Two weeks prior to that stretch, he threw for a season-high 310 yards.

Lawrence will have a chance to keep trending up this week, as he locks horns with a Ravens defense allowing the 12th-most fantasy points to the position, per Yahoo.

