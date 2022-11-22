Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Top Players, Sleepers and Positional Guide

Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Top Players, Sleepers and Positional GuideNovember 22, 2022
Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season was an absolute blast.
Tony Pollard went berserk with nearly 200 scrimmage yards and two scores. Travis Kelce found the end zone three times; incredibly, so did Samaje Perine. Punctuating the week, Jimmy Garoppolo pulled off a four-score masterpiece Monday night.
As fun as that was, though, fantasy managers can't afford to look back. It's all about thinking forward in this business, so let's shift our focus ahead to Week 12—a bye-free week—with rankings and sleepers at the three marquee positions.
Quarterback
Top 10
1. Josh Allen, BUF (at DET)
2. Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. LAR)
3. Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. GB)
4. Lamar Jackson, BAL (at JAX)
5. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. HOU)
6. Justin Fields, CHI (at NYJ)
7. Justin Herbert, LAC (at ARI)
8. Joe Burrow, CIN (at TEN)
9. Dak Prescott, DAL (vs. NYG)
10. Geno Smith, SEA (vs. LV)
Sleeper: Trevor Lawrence, JAX (vs. BAL)
With no one on a bye, hopefully you aren't in need of a streaming signal-caller. If you happen to find yourself in that predicament, though, you could do worse than Trevor Lawrence.
Prior to Jacksonville's Week 11 bye, the 2021 top pick seemed to be hitting his stride. In the two games prior to the break, he had three passing touchdowns, zero interceptions and 79 rushing yards. Two weeks prior to that stretch, he threw for a season-high 310 yards.
Lawrence will have a chance to keep trending up this week, as he locks horns with a Ravens defense allowing the 12th-most fantasy points to the position, per Yahoo.
Running Back
Top 20
1. Austin Ekeler, LAC (at ARI)
2. Christian McCaffrey, SF (vs. NO)
3. Saquon Barkley, NYG (at DAL)
4. Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. CIN)
5. Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. PIT)
6. Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. TB)
7. Josh Jacobs, LV (at SEA)
8. Dalvin Cook, MIN (vs. NE)
9. Alvin Kamara, NO (at SF)
10. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (at MIN)
11. Kenneth Walker III, SEA (vs. LV)
12. Tony Pollard, DAL (vs. NYG)
13. Aaron Jones, GB (at PHI)
14. Travis Etienne Jr., JAX (vs. BAL)
15. David Montgomery, CHI (at NYJ)
16. Dameon Pierce, HOU (at MIA)
17. D'Onta Foreman, CAR (vs. DEN)
18. Miles Sanders, PHI (vs. GB)
19. Antonio Gibson, WAS (vs. ATL)
20. Jeff Wilson Jr., MIA (vs. HOU)
Sleeper: Isiah Pacheco, KC (vs. LAR)
Isiah Pacheco is playing his way out of sleeper territory, as his numbers are so loud they're starting to wake up the entire fantasy football community.
For now, though, the 23-year-old still falls in that bucket. He's handled fewer than double-digit carries in six of his 10 outings and has been targeted just three times all season.
Saying that, though, his last two performances have shown why he's had a buzz since training camp. In those contests, he turned 31 carries into 189 yards—or 6.1 yards per pop.
Pacheco is moving into featured-back territory for the Chiefs, and that role—coupled with his execution of it—make him too good to overlook, even in a tricky matchup.
Wide Receiver
Top 20
1. Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. NE)
2. Stefon Diggs, BUF (at DET)
3. Davante Adams, LV (at SEA)
4. DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (vs. LAC)
5. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. NYG)
6. Tyreek Hill, MIA (vs. HOU)
7. A.J. Brown, PHI (vs. GB)
8. Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. NO)
9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (vs. BUF)
10. Tee Higgins, CIN (at TEN)
11. Amari Cooper, CLE (vs. TB)
12. Mike Evans, TB (at CLE)
13. Allen Lazard, GB (at PHI)
14. Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. ATL)
15. Chris Olave, NO (at SF)
16. Brandon Aiyuk, SF (vs. NO)
17. Gabe Davis, BUF (at DET)
18. Jaylen Waddle, MIA (vs. HOU)
19. Michael Pittman Jr., IND (vs. PIT)
20. Courtland Sutton, DEN (at CAR)
Sleeper: George Pickens, PIT (at IND)
After a pair of quiet contests, George Pickens roared back to fantasy-relevance in Week 11.
The 21-year-old saw six targets—his most in three outings—and collected four of them for 83 yards and his second score of the season. When he gets this kind of volume, he almost always delivers.
This was his sixth game with at least six targets. In those contests, he's had 395 receiving yards and both of his touchdowns.
The Colts have one of the stingiest pass defenses around, but if the Steelers make an effort to get Pickens involved, fantasy managers should be pleased with his production.