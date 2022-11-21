Cowboys Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. Expected to Make Visit in Early December

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to visit the Dallas Cowboys in early December, according to CBS Sports HQ's Josina Anderson.

On Sunday, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Cowboys and New York Giants have become the strongest contenders to sign Beckham and that he intends to meet with both teams after Thanksgiving.

Dallas might have already made a strong pitch to the three-time Pro Bowler with its 40-3 hammering of the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday evening.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has made it clear he wants to bring Beckham to Dallas.

"Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor," he said Nov. 8 on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan. "I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good."

Jones addressed the matter Sunday and confirmed he intends to meet with the 30-year-old but wasn't sure when the conversation will happen:

A return to New York would allow the veteran wideout to bring his career full circle and rectify what was a bitter divorce in 2019. As cathartic as winning a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams was for Beckham, imagine how he might feel if he's lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy with the Giants.

Leaving emotion aside, though, the Cowboys might put him closer to a second ring.

Dallas successfully navigated the period when it was without starting quarterback, a run that included a win over the Giants, and Sunday's win felt like a clear statement in the NFC title race. If you're Beckham, playing in an offense led by Prescott sounds better than joining one with Daniel Jones at quarterback, too.

Conveniently enough, the Cowboys host the Giants on Thursday. Maybe the NFL can arrange for the winner to sign Beckham.

In reality, the result might go some way toward helping him make up his mind.