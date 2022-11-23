Cardinals' Kyler Murray Expects to Return from Hamstring Injury vs. Chargers

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray told reporters Wednesday he expects to start against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Murray, 25, has missed the last two games with a hamstring issue.

The star picked up the injury in an Oct. 30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and aggravated it the next week in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks, leading to his stint on the sidelines.

"Once it kind of happened the next week I kind of knew it was probably best for me to let it rest," he told reporters last week. "Once it happens, it's unfortunate, but it happens. It's a part of the game. We all go through it. You never want it to be yourself, but you try to get back as quick as possible."

He's had an up-and-down season, throwing for 2,168 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 66.7 percent of his passes for the disappointing Cardinals, who are 4-7.

He's also rushed for 359 yards and two scores.

After not missing a game in his first two seasons, Murray has missed five contests in the past two years.

The Cardinals have rarely been at full strength on offense. DeAndre Hopkins missed the first six games of the season because of a suspension. Fellow wideout Marquise Brown spent a chunk of the year on injured reserve, as did right guard Will Hernandez. Center Rodney Hudson missed several games with a knee issue. Both tight end Zach Ertz and left guard Justin Pugh saw their seasons cut short because of knee injuries.

It's been that kind of year for the Cardinals, and those injury woes haven't skipped Murray. Getting him back will be key as the Cardinals may need to win out to make the playoffs.