Saquon Barkley and Biggest X-Factors of 2022 NFL Season Playoff Push

The New York Giants are one of the biggest surprises of the 2022 campaign. They appeared due for another year of rebuilding, but a regime change coupled with a healthy Saquon Barkley has completely rejuvenated them.

The G-Men appeared to be a shoo-in for a playoff berth after jumping out to a 6-1 start, including four straight victories between Weeks 4 and 7. Things have been a bit rocky since then, however, as they've lost two of the last three games.

It’s no coincidence that the Giants have lost in two of Barkley’s worst games this year. He had only 22 yards on 15 carries in a 31-18 defeat to the Detroit Lions this past weekend and rushed 20 times for 53 yards in a 27-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8.

While the Giants are still on pace to snap their half-decade playoff draught—and are only two games back in their quest for their first NFC East title since 2011—their success by and large hinges on Barkley’s ability to lift the offense.

The Giants have one of the weakest receiving corps in the NFL. Barkley currently leads the team in both targets (41) and receptions (31). Darius Slayton has been the top receiver, but he has only 24 receptions for 413 yards and two touchdowns. No other wideout on the roster has more than 239 yards or a single touchdown.

That receiving corps took a hit it couldn't afford Sunday when rookie wideout Wan'Dale Robinson suffered a torn ACL. Barkley will likely take on even more work as a result.

Although Barkley has adeptly answered the call during his resurgent campaign, he has a concerning injury history of his own. Unfortunately, the Giants can’t scale back his heavy usage—only Derrick Henry has more rushing yards and totes than Barkley—and still expect to contend.

If Barkley can stay healthy and get back on track following his season-low showing in Week 11, the Giants should be fine. But if the fifth-year veteran suffers an injury or goes through a late-season slump, New York could be a quick out in the playoffs or even miss out entirely.