Giants Rookie WR Wan'Dale Robinson's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

New York Giants receiver Wan'Dale Robinson suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Monday.

Robinson went down in the second half of the 31-18 defeat at MetLife Stadium after setting career highs with nine receptions for 100 yards. The rookie second-round pick had emerged in recent weeks as a reliable underneath target and playmaker for Daniel Jones after previously missing four weeks with a knee injury.

The Giants' receiving corps is bereft of high-level talent, with Robinson's season-ending injury combining with the previous ACL tear suffered by Sterling Shepard and the midseason trade of Kadarius Toney to leave Jones without his three most talented options from the preseason.

Kenny Golladay has underperformed his massive contract (four years, $72 million) since he arrived in New York, but he'll once again be called upon to step up in Robinson's absence. Darius Slayton has three straight games with 60 or more receiving yards and will operate as the WR1 moving forward.

Robinson's injury may also motivate the Giants to be more aggressive in their pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr., who is nearing a return from a torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl LVI. Beckham is set to visit the Giants and Dallas Cowboys after the Thanksgiving holiday, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Beckham teased joining both NFC East teams in tweets sent out Sunday:

The Giants certainly have a greater need for Beckham, but they only have $2.6 million in cap space. They may need a player on the roster to agree to a contract restructuring to fit Beckham under the cap, especially with the Cowboys having $6.5 million to play with.

Regardless, Robinson's loss is a disappointing end to what was shaping up as a promising rookie season.