Mexico vs. Poland: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022

Mexico has been one of the most consistent squads in the last two decades of the FIFA World Cup.

El Tri has reached the round of 16 and gone no further in each of the last seven tournaments.

Mexico could be viewed as the second-best team in Group C behind Argentina, and it has an opportunity to prove that in its group-stage opener against Poland on Tuesday.

Poland has has shown similar consistency over the last two decades. It didn't make it out of group play at the 2002, 2006 and 2018 World Cup finals and suffered the same results at the European Championships in 2008, 2012 and 2020.

Their most recent tournament appearances have come with Robert Lewandowski leading the forward line, but the early exits prove one player can't carry an entire team.

Mexico's defense will have a tough time against the Barcelona striker, but if it can handle the matchup over 90 minutes, it will give the team a major boost for last-16 qualification.