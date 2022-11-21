Mexico vs. Poland: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022

Mexico vs. Poland: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022November 21, 2022
Mexico has been one of the most consistent squads in the last two decades of the FIFA World Cup.
El Tri has reached the round of 16 and gone no further in each of the last seven tournaments.
Mexico could be viewed as the second-best team in Group C behind Argentina, and it has an opportunity to prove that in its group-stage opener against Poland on Tuesday.
Poland has has shown similar consistency over the last two decades. It didn't make it out of group play at the 2002, 2006 and 2018 World Cup finals and suffered the same results at the European Championships in 2008, 2012 and 2020.
Their most recent tournament appearances have come with Robert Lewandowski leading the forward line, but the early exits prove one player can't carry an entire team.
Mexico's defense will have a tough time against the Barcelona striker, but if it can handle the matchup over 90 minutes, it will give the team a major boost for last-16 qualification.
Mexico Looking to Keep Up World Cup Consistency
Mexico has one of the best group-stage records in the last few World Cups.
It got out of a group with Sweden, South Korea and Germany in 2018 and landed second place behind Brazil in a group with Cameroon and Croatia in 2014.
Mexico has a draw with Brazil and wins over Croatia and Germany in the last two group stages.
El Tri typically plays well in the group stage and that should give Mexican fans hope that the squad can contend with Argentina in Group C.
But Mexico first needs to get through the challenge posed by Robert Lewandowski and Poland.
The experience throughout Mexico's spine should help it deal with the threat from the Barcelona forward.
Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, defender Hector Moreno and midfielders Andres Guardado and Hector Herrera have all made over 100 international appearances and possess a wealth of experience to deal with the game's top strikers.
Mexico also has Raul Jimenez up top to counter the Polish threat in attack. The Wolverhampton Wanderers player has 29 international goals.
Jimenez and Hirving Lozano should be Mexico's top attacking threats in Qatar, but scoring has not been the issue lately for El Tri.
Mexico conceded five total goals to Colombia and Sweden in friendly losses before the World Cup. El Tri must clean up their back line in order to be in the best shape to advance alongside Argentina from Group C.
Robert Lewandowski Looking for 1st World Cup Goal
A World Cup goal is one of the few things missing from Robert Lewandowski's lengthy list of career achievements.
The 2018 World Cup marked the first time Poland qualified for the competition during the Barcelona striker's career, but Grzegorz Krychowiak and Jan Bednarek were the men on target in Russia.
Lewandowski has 76 career goals for his national team, and he might be able to score on Tuesday if Mexico's recent defensive form shows up.
Mexico conceded three times to Colombia and twice versus Sweden in recent friendlies.
The 34-year-old can't do everything on his own in attack. He needs help from Arkadusz Milik and others to either set him up for chances or score opportunities that he can't.
Poland has three other players with a double-digit goal tally in international play on its World Cup roster. The scoring depth could be an asset if the Barcelona forward is the focal point of defensive game plans.
If a goal does not come against Mexico, Lewandowski should hit the target against Saudi Arabia, which is viewed as the weakest side in Group C.
