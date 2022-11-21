Jerry Jones: Cowboys Are 'Unequivocally' Super Bowl Contenders After Win vs. Vikings

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed frustration after the team's overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers last week, but he was singing a different tune on Sunday following a 40-3 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

After the victory, Jones said he believes the Cowboys are undoubtedly among the contenders for a Super Bowl title and proved it this week with their largest road win in franchise history.

"A resounding yes. Yes. Unequivocally," Jones told reporters. "I think we've had adversity. We very easily could have more adversity ... Yes, I think if we use the experience of what we're having in the season, then we're going to be playoff ready. But I sure do think that what I see out here right now is the team like that you could go get a Super Bowl with."

The win improved Dallas to 7-3, just two games behind the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles (9-1). The Vikings fell to 8-2 and had their seven-game win streak end.

The Cowboys will look to keep the momentum going when they host the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day.