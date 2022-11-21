'Unreal' Justin Herbert Hyped by NFL Twitter Despite Chargers' Loss to Chiefs

Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers came up short against the Kansas City Chiefs with a 30-27 loss on Sunday Night Football, but quarterback Justin Herbert did his best to put his team in position to win.

Herbert finished 23-of-30 for 280 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the loss, which dropped the Chargers to 5-5.

The 24-year-old went toe-to-toe with Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who won the duel by throwing a go-ahead 17-yard touchdown to Travis Kelce with 31 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Herbert's interception came on the ensuing drive, sealing the victory for the AFC-leading Chiefs (8-2).

Prior to Mahomes' heroics, Herbert engineered a 10-play, 64-yard drive that ended with a six-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer, giving Los Angeles a 27-23 lead. Unfortunately, the Chargers defense couldn't hold off in the end.

Despite the loss, fans on social media were excited by what they saw from Herbert on Sunday:

The Chargers will undoubtedly be disappointed by Sunday's loss, but Herbert remains one of the elite quarterbacks in the NFL. There's still a lot of time left in the season for Los Angeles to turn things around, and having Herbert under center gives the team a solid chance against any opponent.

The Chargers will look to end a two-game skid when they visit the Arizona Cardinals (4-6) next Sunday.