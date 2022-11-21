X

    'Unreal' Justin Herbert Hyped by NFL Twitter Despite Chargers' Loss to Chiefs

    Doric SamNovember 21, 2022

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers throws a pass during the first quarter in the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    Harry How/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Chargers came up short against the Kansas City Chiefs with a 30-27 loss on Sunday Night Football, but quarterback Justin Herbert did his best to put his team in position to win.

    Herbert finished 23-of-30 for 280 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the loss, which dropped the Chargers to 5-5.

    The 24-year-old went toe-to-toe with Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who won the duel by throwing a go-ahead 17-yard touchdown to Travis Kelce with 31 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Herbert's interception came on the ensuing drive, sealing the victory for the AFC-leading Chiefs (8-2).

    Prior to Mahomes' heroics, Herbert engineered a 10-play, 64-yard drive that ended with a six-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer, giving Los Angeles a 27-23 lead. Unfortunately, the Chargers defense couldn't hold off in the end.

    Despite the loss, fans on social media were excited by what they saw from Herbert on Sunday:

    Marcus Mosher @Marcus_Mosher

    Justin Herbert did it again. What an unreal player.

    JP Acosta @acosta32_jp

    Justin Herbert has like 3 of the 5 best throws I’ve seen this season

    Jared Stillman @JaredStillman

    Justin Herbert is the man. Literally carrying a franchise with no coach and no fans.

    Daniel Wade @dantalkssports

    Justin Herbert to Keenan Allen. My god.

    Regression to the Mean @RTMFantasy

    JUSTIN HERBERT LASER BEAM TO KEENAN ALLEN WOW

    Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd

    Herbert’s arm is so strong — he can wait that extra beat, and backpedaling, still deliver a strike.

    JP Acosta @acosta32_jp

    Justin Herbert threw that with at least 1000000 RPMs

    Matt Lombardo @MattLombardoNFL

    If the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chargers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chargers</a> hold on here, that’s a signature drive from Justin Herbert.

    Chris Rosvoglou @RosvoglouReport

    Justin Herbert constantly goes toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes. Not sure why he doesn't get the universal love some other QBs get.

    Alex 👋 @Dubs408

    Justin Herbert <a href="https://t.co/MS5Ztp54Fo">pic.twitter.com/MS5Ztp54Fo</a>

    Onthehop08 @Onthehop2

    Justin Herbert makes throws that most NFL quarterbacks don’t. He’s special. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/chiefsvschargers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#chiefsvschargers</a>

    Top Money Picks @TopMoneyPicks

    Justin Herbert is a top-3 quarterback in the NFL.

    Tyler 555 💎 @CashoutTyler_

    Justin Herbert is just so damn good at playing quarterback. When his receivers and weapons are healthy, I’ll take him to go toe to toe with any QB.

    The Chargers will undoubtedly be disappointed by Sunday's loss, but Herbert remains one of the elite quarterbacks in the NFL. There's still a lot of time left in the season for Los Angeles to turn things around, and having Herbert under center gives the team a solid chance against any opponent.

    The Chargers will look to end a two-game skid when they visit the Arizona Cardinals (4-6) next Sunday.

