Chargers' Mike Williams Ruled Out vs. Chiefs After Suffering Ankle Injury

The Los Angeles Chargers will be without wide receiver Mike Williams for the rest of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Los Angeles ruled Williams out for the remainder of the contest at halftime with an ankle injury. He had just one catch for 15 yards in the first half and appeared to reaggravate his health concerns when he came down with the ball on the sidelines.

Williams returned for the first time since an Oct. 23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks just to suffer another injury on his one and only catch.

Sunday also marked the return of Keenan Allen from a hamstring injury. It was Allen's third game of the season, as the five-time Pro Bowler has struggled with durability concerns throughout the campaign.

Justin Herbert has relied more on Joshua Palmer with his other top receivers sidelined, and he figures to do so for the rest of the contest against the Chiefs because tight end Gerald Everett is also inactive.

As for Williams, he was limited for multiple practices leading up to the contest against the Chargers' division rivals. He entered play with 37 catches for 495 yards and three touchdowns.

The health issues have prevented him from building on his career season he posted in 2021 with 76 catches for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns. He is a deep threat for Herbert in the offense, especially when there is more space if he is out there with Allen.

Next up for the Chargers is a Week 12 road game against the Arizona Cardinals before a key stretch of four straight contests against AFC opponents. Perhaps they will look to rest Williams in an effort to get him healthier for that stretch.